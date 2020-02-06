During the signing day media session, I got a chance to visit with Josh Eargle, who is the new tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator. Eargle was a natural fit for the job after spending last year as an analyst and already had a good understanding of the program.

There are two things I took away from visiting and hearing about Eargle:

1- According to Les Miles he out-kicked his coverage by marrying his wife Kristen.

2- Hearing the story about his daughter Landrey, is far more inspirational than any recruiting story I will ever write.

On a day when talking about recruits and rankings take priority, this story was at the top of the list.