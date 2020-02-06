Pulling for Landrey Eargle is best story from signing day
During the signing day media session, I got a chance to visit with Josh Eargle, who is the new tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator. Eargle was a natural fit for the job after spending last year as an analyst and already had a good understanding of the program.
There are two things I took away from visiting and hearing about Eargle:
1- According to Les Miles he out-kicked his coverage by marrying his wife Kristen.
2- Hearing the story about his daughter Landrey, is far more inspirational than any recruiting story I will ever write.
On a day when talking about recruits and rankings take priority, this story was at the top of the list.
Eargle and Kristen have three children Kourtney, Landrey, and Stallings. According to Eargle, he and Kirsten are raising Kourtney and Stallings.
“But Landrey is raising us,” he said.
Landrey’s first 73 days of living came in a hospital in Dallas. After she turned six, she was diagnosed with a rare disease. When Eargle first arrived at Kansas a couple people in the coaching profession sent me links about Landrey telling me it is a story I need to read.
Eargle said telling Landrey’s story isn’t something he can do on limited time, but he did his best to talk about during the interview.
In the upcoming days there will be more from Eargle on topics like football and recruiting. He spent a lot of time getting into those details. His best story he told though, was about Landrey.
Kicking off the new season of @CoachsWifeLife1 on the other side of the 🎙...Grateful for who I get to walk this journey with and who I do it for! 🙏 https://t.co/vbWgotebT0— Kristen Eargle (@KristenEargle) August 5, 2019