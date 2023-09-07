Dominick Puni and Dylan McDuffie have been studying the Illinois defense. They are getting ready for a physical matchup against the Illini.

What stands out about their defense?

"The front seven, that's like the big thing," Puni said. "I think with Illinois that's like the highlight of their team. You know, they got those two dudes on the d-line. Very good players. When you watch that film, you know who stands out and they got two or three guys that stand out. But we look forward to challenging is like that. We love them. It should be a fun game."

Puni will go against a highly-touted defensive front, who had trouble containing Toledo's quarterback DeQuan Finn. He said they prepare against the scout team and tell them to be physical in practice. There are also reps they take against the number one defense.

While all the talk has been centered around facing a talented Illinois front seven McDuffie said it comes down to how the Jayhawks handle their assignments.

"It's more about what we do and just preparing how we prepare and making sure that we're ready to execute whoever's in front of us," McDuffie said.

See more from Puni and McDuffie about getting ready for Friday night's game including a breakdown of McDuffie's first touchdown as a Jayhawk.