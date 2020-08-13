JayhawkSlant - Q&A: Jeff Long on fall sports, several topics

Q&A: Jeff Long on fall sports, several topics
KU athletics director Jeff Long met with the media to talk about moving forward with fall sports, the challenges still in place, how tickets will be distributed, and KU chancellor Dr. Doug Girod's role in helping the Big 12 with information.
On talking to the players and their role in returning:
I heard loud and clear through our coaches, but also through our student athletes, Coach Miles and his unity counsel that they wanted to play. They want to play college football. They want to have this experience. That's why they came to KU. That's why they came to college in addition to the education, but they came to play college football. They wanted to play, but they want to play safely. We owe it to them to create the safest environment we can to play football. I think we've done that. I think we've demonstrated that to them. We know they want to play in a safe environment. We've shared with them very directly through doctors. We've told them the steps we're taking. There is risk anytime we played football where it involves COVID or not, but we think we have provided them a safe way forward. And then we've also shared with them their options, if they don't feel safe and they have an opt out.
Players being disciplined through the Covid-19 pandemic and doing their part:
It's about discipline. My message to them is, you know what I think the most successful teams are going be disciplined in the way they approach the Coronavirus. Being disciplined in washing their hands, and wearing their masks. So social distancing, staying away from large public gatherings, and avoiding the parties. Those people that are disciplined in that regard are going to have the greatest chance to win because they're going to have a full compliment of their teammates around them when they go to play a football game.
On future liability:
I would tell you our discussions about liability are based on us having a quality health care team, a third party health care team who is making the decisions about our student athletes. And again, this gets lost, but two years ago when Dr. Girod and I worked with LMH and worked with KU just to bring this Kansas health team together... we were putting the health care of our student athletes in the hands of professionals. It's no longer being filtered through the AD, coaches, administrators, those decisions about playing and practice, and strength and conditioning workouts, they're made under the supervision of a physician. So that's where you eliminate the liability. You have it in the hands of the medical professionals making this assertion. So we're very comfortable. We hope that we've been able to communicate to that our young people.
On confidence of playing in the fall:
If we do, and it puts our student athletes health and safety in jeopardy, we'll pivot, we'll turn, we'll find a new direction or we won't play. So I'm confident what we have in place now is safe and effective based on what we know today. If something changes in the future, then again, we'll adapt and that adapting could be discontinuing playing football in the fall.
How do you determine who gets in the stadium to watch games:We'll take our season ticket holders and then based on the number that they have in their account, like somebody might have four, somebody might have 12, and we'll actually seat them in their groups and then space out from there. The number is a bit of a moving target, and I couldn't give you the details on it, but we have that worked out through our Williams Fund and our ticket office, who gets tickets and where they'll be placed. That has been a real challenge for our team who has worked hard behind the scenes, again, as they considered 100 percent, 75, 50, 30, 20 (attendance)so it's been a moving target for them. They have a number of plans in place.Once we know from the County medical group, what we're allowed to do, then we'll start informing our season ticket holders and donors about their seats and where it will be located and those kinds of things.
Now that you're not playing in week zero does the team has to stop practice or can they resume right away?
Our game (was scheduled) on the 29th. So, when things changed, they didn't say, okay, you're now playing the 12th you have to go out of camp. They've allowed us to remain in camp and obviously Coach Miles has adjusted the schedule. They went on much more time with walk-throughs and non padded practices. As we get back to closer to a normal fall camp situation, which I don't know if it's today, tomorrow or this weekend, he'll start that progression of getting into pads and padded practices.
The Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby talked about KU chancellor Dr. Doug Girod and his team of medical people helping with information for the presidents in their decision:
He had a team of doctors around a table and they were really there for information to share directly with the presidents and chancellors who are on the board, who would be making the decision. Similar to us and our staff, that example I gave earlier, we wanted our student athletes to hear directly from the physicians, and that's the same thing Dr. Girod did for the Big 12 presidents. They heard directly from some physicians to get information directly from specialists and not maybe what they'd read to the media.
Question: I'm under the assumption that Chancellor Girod is on board going with the fall schedule. Having that kind of background he has and having him confident does that give you personal reassurance since he's among one of the top experts I would have to imagine among chancellors and presidents?
Yes, it really does.