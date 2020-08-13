JayhawkSlant - Q&A: Jeff Long on fall sports, several topics

KU athletics director Jeff Long met with the media to talk about moving forward with fall sports, the challenges still in place, how tickets will be distributed, and KU chancellor Dr. Doug Girod's role in helping the Big 12 with information.

On talking to the players and their role in returning: I heard loud and clear through our coaches, but also through our student athletes, Coach Miles and his unity counsel that they wanted to play. They want to play college football. They want to have this experience. That's why they came to KU. That's why they came to college in addition to the education, but they came to play college football. They wanted to play, but they want to play safely. We owe it to them to create the safest environment we can to play football. I think we've done that. I think we've demonstrated that to them. We know they want to play in a safe environment. We've shared with them very directly through doctors. We've told them the steps we're taking. There is risk anytime we played football where it involves COVID or not, but we think we have provided them a safe way forward. And then we've also shared with them their options, if they don't feel safe and they have an opt out.



Players being disciplined through the Covid-19 pandemic and doing their part: It's about discipline. My message to them is, you know what I think the most successful teams are going be disciplined in the way they approach the Coronavirus. Being disciplined in washing their hands, and wearing their masks. So social distancing, staying away from large public gatherings, and avoiding the parties. Those people that are disciplined in that regard are going to have the greatest chance to win because they're going to have a full compliment of their teammates around them when they go to play a football game.



On future liability: I would tell you our discussions about liability are based on us having a quality health care team, a third party health care team who is making the decisions about our student athletes. And again, this gets lost, but two years ago when Dr. Girod and I worked with LMH and worked with KU just to bring this Kansas health team together... we were putting the health care of our student athletes in the hands of professionals. It's no longer being filtered through the AD, coaches, administrators, those decisions about playing and practice, and strength and conditioning workouts, they're made under the supervision of a physician. So that's where you eliminate the liability. You have it in the hands of the medical professionals making this assertion. So we're very comfortable. We hope that we've been able to communicate to that our young people.



Long gave credit to the Kansas Health team for the guidance