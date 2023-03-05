I don't know if I missed anybody. I hate naming names because I feel like I always miss somebody, but to your point and your question, it's as good of depth that we've had since we've been here for sure. Which is what we wanted to do, and I know coach has said this, and you've heard this from other coaches, it's been a point of emphasis in recruiting and what we're trying to do.

And so those three guys have done a good job. And then to your point about, you lose Earl, you have Armaj who played a pretty decent amount of reps last year to come in. You have Puni, who was a fantastic edition last fall, who's kind of been able to be a swing guy. You have Michael Ford who's kind of been able to be a swing guy for us and play a couple different positions. And then the addition of the younger guys of Livingston and Baker and their growth, and then Calvin being local, first impression of him has been fantastic as well.

Kotelnicki: We're two practices in with a couple of the brand-new guys, and your first reaction is positive towards Spencer and Logan. Kobe Baynes is developing really, really well. You got to remember, he wasn't even here for fall camp at the end of last year there, and so his developmental days are really far ahead of him in our program. And I've said it before in here, and I say to our guys all the time, there's really two times a year, whereas football players, you have a chance to develop the most, and that's spring football, fall camp.

Do you feel like you are married to a player because they are a returning starter…

Kotelnicki: Absolutely not. So, I tell our guys every day, the assumption that they can make is that their role in the program is the same. If you were a starter our football team last year. I think there's any position, any side of the ball, and we've said this since we've been here, competition is critical in this program, and it's critical in any program that wants to win games consistently.

And so, the biggest mistake any of our football players could be, from Jalon Daniels to Lawrence Arnold to Mike Novitsky, is an assumption that my role is the same, right? And I have said before and I say it to our guys, I'm as adamant and passionate as I've ever been about making our best players better as a coach, and for us to continue to move the needle forward, that has to happen, and we will make very, very, very much a priority that complacency doesn't slip into this program.

Jalon talked about protecting himself more, does that change how you call a game…

Kotelnicki: Well, it's always on top of my mind. The healthier quarterback and what you do. And the thing is, is when you look through the years, anytime when a quarterback gets hurt, a lot of times it's as likely to happen on a pass play as it is when we think about running. When people think about protecting a quarterback, what they think about a lot of times is, don't have designed runs for him. And that's true to some degree. There's a pitch count, if you will, and hits that people should be taking. That's true for really any position nowadays, running backs, your receivers, all that kind of stuff, for their longevity of college and beyond, hopefully.

So you have a pitch count, and you want to make sure that he's not getting touched. But I didn't listen to what he had said, but I'm guessing to the point of, okay, what hits can we avoid maybe when we do run the football? What is the difference between falling forward and kind of tackling yourself as opposed to taking a hit? And so evaluating in his mind if it's worth the extra yard or two.

He won't say this, but he'll do what's best for the football team. Heck, you watch him play in the Kansas State game and you see him put himself in the line to make sure he crossed the goal line. That was just something that popped in my mind that was really recent, at least in playing time. So he just needs to continue developing, going through spring football, fall camp. Did

How is Ethan Vasko looking at quarterback…

Kotelnicki: He's doing great. This is his first spring football. His first spring football in college, he was able to get into the game last year and be in a situation where he was the backup quarterback, and so for him to prepare that way. Meaningful reps, if you will, and meaningful practices. Not that any practice isn't meaningful, but when your role changes and you move up one spot, it's a paradigm shift. We all know that and can appreciate that. And his development will be critical for our football program in the future, for sure. So as excited as we are that you got Jalon and Jason, and you have Ethan, good quarterback play is really critical, obviously, to any program's success, and he's got a future.

You said Novitsky could get limited reps what other players are taking snaps at center…

Kotelnicki: Puni and Michael Ford are the two guys that have been playing the most there right now. They're doing a great job. It's been awesome. I told Dirk, hope you're listening, Mike better watch out. He (Novitsky) has got a lot of snaps under his belt and I use him all the time as an example. He's going into his super senior year. I think he started since he was a freshman. That's a lot of football. He might, by the end of it, lead the world in NCAA college reps and he's in a totally different spot than somebody who's just showing up. When I talk about how we do things and what we do, so those two guys have done a great job snapping.

What have you seen from two newcomers on the OL in Logan Brown and Spencer Lovell…

Kotelnicki: I see, one, Spencer being an enormous human being. Which is great to look at, okay, beautiful creature. And then you see Logan and his athleticism and what they do out there on the field as they come in. Again, all I've really been pleased with all the offensive players and the two practices that are new to the program. Sometimes we all know you can look at somebody, maybe there's a concern initially one way or the other. I have none of that towards our guys. They'll all develop into being I think, productive players for us.