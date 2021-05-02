JayhawkSlant - Q&A: What Lance Leipold and Travis Goff had to say

Q: What the last 24 hours has been like for Lance Leipold

Well, it's been an awful exciting and it's been a whirlwind, but I could not be happier. Our family has just been just amazed with the hospitality and the excitement that's around right now. And we're ready to get to work.

Q: What made the KU job intriguing

There were so many factors, I think it fit what we were able to do at Buffalo in the challenge of building a program and sustaining it. And I think some consistency and longevity is something that this program needs. And I think that's something that we've always been about at everywhere we've been and doing it the right way and just taking it on.

You know, I lived in Nebraska for 13 years. I met my wife in Omaha. We love this part of the country and we've truly missed it. And an opportunity to be back here was another factor for our family. Everybody that has told me about Lawrence, and everything has always just been such a stellar report on lifestyle and those other things. And, of course, the opportunity to coach in the big 12 power five football, and to take that on as something to embrace.



Coming in right now to come in on a ground floor with a new athletic director and partner with somebody like Travis Goff and work together to build this and build it the right way was just an opportunity too good to pass up.

Q: Speaking with team and what you told them

Well, all we ask them to do is worry about the things they can control, and that is their attitude and their effort and daily preparation to get better. Sometimes we want to look way down the road and talk about things that we really can't control or aren't quite there yet. And all we ask them to do is come out and do their best.

I think when you do that and bond together, and do the little things right, and really it's not just about football, it's about every facet of their life. And when they do that, they'll still start gaining confidence, confidence in themselves, confidence with one another. And you start building consistency and win. And then all of a sudden wins start to be bowl games, bowl games become championships, and conference championship games, and a lot of things. And you just keep stacking them one day at a time.



Q: What does trust mean as you build a program?

Trust is everything, you've got to trust one another. And I think that's a bond that has to be formed and it doesn't happen overnight. And these young men have gone through a lot, in a lot of transition over the last few years. Obviously in the last few months.

So, I'm looking forward to having a chance here, hopefully starting tomorrow, if not, early in the week, to sit down with each one individually and hear about them. And they have to be able to know who we are a little bit as well. And then hopefully we start getting ready for this summer and start building and get ourselves ready to go. And again, those are not magically happening overnight, and again, but I'm confident, very confident after yesterday that we will get there.



Q: Your last 24 have been daunting you’re next 24 hours will probably be the same

Yeah. It will be. It'll be that way for the whole summer. And that's okay. And we're up for the challenge, excited about it, and can't really wait to get going. But today's about them and the coaching staff out there and the great job they've done holding this together. And that was the other thing I wanted to just go out there and have some fun. And because at the end of the day, this is still a game and I want them to enjoy it.