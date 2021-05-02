JayhawkSlant - Q&A: What Lance Leipold and Travis Goff had to say

Q&A: What Lance Leipold and Travis Goff had to say
Lance Leipold and Travis Goff were on the TV broadcast during the spring game. Both answered several questions about the football program and what comes next.
Read below the full transcript of Leipold's and Goff's interview and comments.
Lance Leipold
Q: What the last 24 hours has been like for Lance Leipold
Well, it's been an awful exciting and it's been a whirlwind, but I could not be happier. Our family has just been just amazed with the hospitality and the excitement that's around right now. And we're ready to get to work.
Q: What made the KU job intriguing
There were so many factors, I think it fit what we were able to do at Buffalo in the challenge of building a program and sustaining it. And I think some consistency and longevity is something that this program needs. And I think that's something that we've always been about at everywhere we've been and doing it the right way and just taking it on.
You know, I lived in Nebraska for 13 years. I met my wife in Omaha. We love this part of the country and we've truly missed it. And an opportunity to be back here was another factor for our family. Everybody that has told me about Lawrence, and everything has always just been such a stellar report on lifestyle and those other things. And, of course, the opportunity to coach in the big 12 power five football, and to take that on as something to embrace.
Coming in right now to come in on a ground floor with a new athletic director and partner with somebody like Travis Goff and work together to build this and build it the right way was just an opportunity too good to pass up.
Q: Speaking with team and what you told them
Well, all we ask them to do is worry about the things they can control, and that is their attitude and their effort and daily preparation to get better. Sometimes we want to look way down the road and talk about things that we really can't control or aren't quite there yet. And all we ask them to do is come out and do their best.
I think when you do that and bond together, and do the little things right, and really it's not just about football, it's about every facet of their life. And when they do that, they'll still start gaining confidence, confidence in themselves, confidence with one another. And you start building consistency and win. And then all of a sudden wins start to be bowl games, bowl games become championships, and conference championship games, and a lot of things. And you just keep stacking them one day at a time.
Q: What does trust mean as you build a program?
Trust is everything, you've got to trust one another. And I think that's a bond that has to be formed and it doesn't happen overnight. And these young men have gone through a lot, in a lot of transition over the last few years. Obviously in the last few months.
So, I'm looking forward to having a chance here, hopefully starting tomorrow, if not, early in the week, to sit down with each one individually and hear about them. And they have to be able to know who we are a little bit as well. And then hopefully we start getting ready for this summer and start building and get ourselves ready to go. And again, those are not magically happening overnight, and again, but I'm confident, very confident after yesterday that we will get there.
Q: Your last 24 have been daunting you’re next 24 hours will probably be the same
Yeah. It will be. It'll be that way for the whole summer. And that's okay. And we're up for the challenge, excited about it, and can't really wait to get going. But today's about them and the coaching staff out there and the great job they've done holding this together. And that was the other thing I wanted to just go out there and have some fun. And because at the end of the day, this is still a game and I want them to enjoy it.
Travis Goff
Q: How does it feel returning to KU?
I allowed myself to dream a handful of times, but to be honest with you, I couldn't have envisioned this the way it played out. And it's an incredible blessing. I feel so honored to be back in Lawrence and representing the University of Kansas. And so excited, as coach said, to be able to do it partnership with this incredible, incredible head coach, Lance Leipold. And we're so excited to welcome he and his amazing family to Lawrence.
Q: What made Leipold the right hire?
I'll tell you, I could say just a whole host of things, but I'll kind of rattle through it. And this is easy to describe because I heard all of it coming in and then I got to witness it and feel it and see it with my own eyes and with a group that was with me along that journey over the last couple of weeks. Incredible man of integrity, shine through every step of the way everybody we talk to.
That's just who Lance is and that's who his family is as well. You know, he's a program builder, he's a proven winner and program builder, done it at multiple levels, and he's done it multiple ways as well. And that's one of the things that I loved understanding about coach, and he's got a great philosophy about how to develop young men, how to attract them and develop them over the course of their time with him, but he'll find different ways to win. He can win it in the air, win on the ground, win defensively, strong, strong, special teams. Again, it's just been proven time and time again. And at the end of the day, what I knew coming in, what I believe coming in, and what was crystallized for me and for us in the process is we needed somebody that could come in and build a program that could be sustained. And that's exactly who we have with Coach Leipold.
Q: Have you had a chance to exhale?
Slept really well last night. Let's put it that way. And just again, so excited about the way this played out for KU with Coach Leipold. And he said it really well, in fact, that we're incredibly proud of the young men in this program and how they've handled themselves through a lot of adversity these last couple months, they stayed together and that's all we could ask them to do, which a lot of people would say, that's a big ask, stay together, stay committed, keep developing.
As Coach said, a lot of credit goes to Coach Emmett Jones and the staff for helping do that and keep this group together. And they've gotten better, and that's a group that's out there this evening, really hungry, really excited and in bound together in a wonderful way. And I think that's really going to help Coach as he gets settled in and gets this thing started.
Q: What are some of the things on your plate?
This is a huge step and Coach knows that, and I certainly know that, but the work has just begun and we have to be as a leadership, incredibly committed to providing coach in this program, those student athletes and staff, everything they need, to build this thing the right way to build a really strong sturdy foundation. So, that will remain a real important emphasis for us in the weeks, months, years ahead, because that's what Kansas has to do to get football right.
And to get football to a sustained. I'm really excited. Other than that, I'm really excited to continue connecting with our staff, with our student athletes, meet our coaches and spend more time with them, I've met them, but spend time with them, and just learn from our coaches, our staff, our student athletes. And then that's how we'll continue to plot a course about how do we improve their experience and enhance resources for the department. And we're going to ask our Jayhawk Faithful to get behind us in doing that. So, that will be something really important as we move ahead.