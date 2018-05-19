N’Faly Dante, the 6-foot-10, 225-pound center from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kan., is one of the most coveted prospects in the 2020 class. Dante, the No. 4 ranked player in the 2020 class, has already received scholarship offers from the likes of Kansas, Kentucky, LSU, Oklahoma State, Oregon, St. John’s, Arkansas and others.



Shortly after helping MoKan Elite to narrow victory over the Colorado Hawks on Saturday night, JayhawSlant.com caught up with Dante, a five-star prospect.

