Q&A with Kansas commit M.J. Rice

Early on Tuesday afternoon, M.J. Rice, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound small forward from Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif., verbally committed to Kansas. Shortly thereafter, JayhawkSlant.com sat down with Rice, the No. 28 ranked player in the 2022 class, to discuss his decision, what separated Kansas from the rest, the position he feels most comfortable playing, and much more.

JayhawkSlant: Congratulations on your decision, M.J. How did it all go down, and when did you decide? M.J. Rice: It went down good. I decided about two days ago. I didn't make it public, but yeah, I decided two days ago that Kansas was the spot for me JayhawkSlant: And why Kansas? Obviously, I know Coach (Bill Self) is a great coach and a hall-of-fame coach, and I'm sure you also have a great relationship with Coach (Kurtis) Townsend. What was it about Kansas? M.J. Rice: I just love the environment at Kansas. I just love the staff, the coaches, the vibe, and everything that they have at Kansas. They're very loyal. Kansas is like a big family, and I want to be part of that family. I just want to be part of that family, so together, we can do something great. JayhawkSlant: And who did you tell first? Who was the most excited? M.J. Rice: Coach Self JayhawkSlant: You told Coach Self first? What was like that and what was his reaction? M.J. Rice: “He (Self) was excited, man. He was laughing and smiling, which was great to see. Coach Self, man, he was really excited when I told him my decision. JayhawkSlant: I know that people are always going to ask about the pro route. Is that still an option or is Kansas your focus right now?



M.J. Rice has made the move to Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif. (SI.com)

M.J. Rice Right now, I'm focused on Kansas, and continuing my grind, and continuing to get better. I’m focused on going out to Kansas and making an impact on the team. JayhawkSlant: Do you know any of the other Jayhawks that have been from Carolina? M.J. Rice: No, sir. Well, I know a few for sure. JayhawkSlant: Do you know Devonte (Graham) and Devon (Dotson) M.J. Rice: Yes, sir. Yes, sir. Yes, sir. JayhawkSlant: Have they talked to you about KU at all? M.J. Rice: No, sir, not yet. I’ll be sure to hit them up today (8/10/21). I’ll hit them up today and be sure to have a good talk. JayhawkSlant.com: What do you bring to the table? We know that you're known as a fierce competitor. What are you? M.J. Rice: I’m a competitor. I’m a great leader, I’m a great teammate, I’m a great player, and I’m very coachable, I’m very humble, and I always want to win. Whatever it takes for the team to lead them to a championship. I’ll do anything I can, whether that’s speaking, whether it’s defending the best player, being the best teammate and friend no matter what.



Currently, Rice is the No. 28 ranked player in the 2022 class (@MJrice_1)

JayhawkSlant: What do you need to work on, and what are your strengths in terms of skills. M.J. Rice: I feel like I need to work on just keep getting better as a guard. You know, reading the floor better. A lot better. The thing that I'm strong at is creating my own shot. I can get my teammates shot. I can really play all five positions and I'm a strong dude. Like I said, I'm a competitor and I always want to win. JayhawkSlant: Before I forget you’re listed at 6-foot-5 and 220-pounds. Are those measurements correct? M.J. Rice: Yes, sir. JayhawkSlant: Can you play the point guard position, too, or what is your position? Where do you feel most comfortable in college? M.J. Rice: Yes, sir, I can definitely play the point guard position. I feel comfortable playing the 1-3 positions (point guard, shooting guard, small forward). KU plays four out and one in, so that’s going to be good for me. We'll get out of transition, and that's really where I'm strongest at. I’m strongest at running the ball and pushing the ball. I love pushing the ball up the floor and getting my open shots for my teammates, or even getting a shot for myself. JayhawkSlant: M.J. any messages you’d like to send to Kansas fans right now. Obviously, this is a big day for you and the day belongs to you, but if you could say a few things to all the Kansas fans that are celebrating with you, what would you say? M.J. Rice: I haven’t had the chance to play in front of Kansas fans yet and I haven’t seen a Kansas game in person, but I know that crowd is going to be crazy. My message to Kansas fans is, you know, just get ready. I’m coming. We are coming. Get ready. JayhawkSlant: I know that this is a big day (8/10/21) for you and your family, so I really appreciate you taking the time to sit down and talk for a few minutes. M.J. Rice: Yes, sir. Thank you.