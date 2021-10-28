Q&A with Kansas guard Remy Martin

Before leaving Crown Toyota on Thursday morning, Remy Martin answered a few questions about the upcoming season.

Remy Martin: And we have all the pieces. I've been a part of teams that look great on paper, but never really achieved all the things that we expected to. So I know that we do have the pieces, which is great, but when we get on that court, it's a whole different story. It's stuff that we got to be able to control when we get out there and coach is putting us in the best position to be able to do that and compete at a high level every single day.

Question: Good chemistry.

Answer: Yes. Because all the guys want to win. Even if we had per se bad chemistry at the end of the day, we all know the ultimate goal and we all want that. So that bad chemistry would also turn into good chemistry and end up figuring it out. But that's something that we don't have. We all love each other. We all want the best for each other. We all want to win. So I'm happy we don't have that problem.

Q: Are you rooming with Ochai Agbaji?

A: I am

Q: Yeah. How's that relationship been? Because like you, he's a veteran and he's been around here. Can you talk about the basketball and personal relationship there?

A: Oh man. Personally, man, he's a great dude, man. But me and him, we clicked off the bat. We're both chill guys that just want the best for this program and for ourselves, as well. We all know that winning is taking care of all of that.

Q: Did you see the video of him and Dave talking about your California wardrobe?

A: Yeah, yeah, yeah, for sure. Yeah, I saw that and then... It's funny, man. Those guys, we all joke around, we all have a good time and you know, that's funny.

Q: Has that been part of this experience for you? I know west coast is definitely different than the Midwest.

A: Right.

Q: The culture of Kansas basketball you've talked a lot about, but the culture of being in the Midwest too, is that different for you?

A: A little different, a little different. Guys have their different wardrobes and that's who they are so that's fine. And I am who I am.

Q: Are you ready for Tulsa?

A: Yes, we are ready for Tulsa. Obviously, not as fully prepared as we would be in mid-season, whatever the case may be. But we're ready to compete. Myself, I just want to play. I'm ready to play. At this time, but we'll be ready and we have the guys, we have the veterans who do, it'd be different if we had all freshmen playing.

Q: Real quick, biggest difference between Remy Martin, playing for Coach Hurley, Arizona State, and then the Remy Martin now, any differences, anything you notice?

A: Somebody like Coach Self has been in the game for a long time. Coach Hurley has been a player and then played at the highest level. And hasn't been in college basketball for a while. And I think that playing for Coach Self, you could see certain things and he could get to certain guys a lot faster and just been again, around for a while, like a basketball player, as far as my standpoint, freshman, and I play against each other, you could see the difference between the season and stuff. So it's basically the same thing with the coaches and both of those guys have helped me tremendously already, Coach Self and Coach Hurley's been the great guy. I love him to death.