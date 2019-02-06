QB Commit: A closer look at Jordan Medley
Jordan Medley's visit to Kansas stayed down. He got in and out of Lawrence with no attention, but the visit was enough to change his mind and commit to the Jayhawks. He signed with Kansas just mome...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news