Quarterback Harris Boyd working on visit to Kansas

The Kansas coaches spent the first week of June traveling around the country watching football camps. One of the camps they attended was the SMU mega camp called the Dallas Showcase.

That is where quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski watched Harris Boyd from Rowlett High School perform.

Zebrowski and other members of the staff were in Dallas watching the mega camp and from there the two started to talk more.

“I went out and threw a little bit and Coach Z was out there, along with the offensive coordinator,” Boyd said. “It was the last time it rained in Texas. So, the camp got cut short just a little bit, and on the way out, Coach Z stopped me and got my name and everything. We started talking a little bit and he followed me on Twitter. That's where it started, and we've just stayed in contact since then.”

Over the last seven weeks Zebrowski and Boyd have had multiple conversations. Boyd said he learned about the Kansas program and likes the talks he has with the Jayhawks quarterback’s coach.

“He's a really good dude,” Boyd said. “He's fun to talk to. You talk to a billion coaches, and it's the same conversations over and over. It's the fill-in-the-blank answers. What do your parents do? What do you like to do for fun? But Coach Z is like, for lack of a better word, a real person who actually cares about the answers you're giving kind of a thing. It's not a cookie cutter answer.

“We talk about anything and everything. We talked about golf, primarily, last week. Today, we talked about maybe visiting and a little bit about campus or stuff like that. He's a really neat dude. That's a real person on the other end of the phone. It's been fun getting a chance to talk to him.”