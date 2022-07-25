Quarterback Harris Boyd working on visit to Kansas
The Kansas coaches spent the first week of June traveling around the country watching football camps. One of the camps they attended was the SMU mega camp called the Dallas Showcase.
That is where quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski watched Harris Boyd from Rowlett High School perform.
Zebrowski and other members of the staff were in Dallas watching the mega camp and from there the two started to talk more.
“I went out and threw a little bit and Coach Z was out there, along with the offensive coordinator,” Boyd said. “It was the last time it rained in Texas. So, the camp got cut short just a little bit, and on the way out, Coach Z stopped me and got my name and everything. We started talking a little bit and he followed me on Twitter. That's where it started, and we've just stayed in contact since then.”
Over the last seven weeks Zebrowski and Boyd have had multiple conversations. Boyd said he learned about the Kansas program and likes the talks he has with the Jayhawks quarterback’s coach.
“He's a really good dude,” Boyd said. “He's fun to talk to. You talk to a billion coaches, and it's the same conversations over and over. It's the fill-in-the-blank answers. What do your parents do? What do you like to do for fun? But Coach Z is like, for lack of a better word, a real person who actually cares about the answers you're giving kind of a thing. It's not a cookie cutter answer.
“We talk about anything and everything. We talked about golf, primarily, last week. Today, we talked about maybe visiting and a little bit about campus or stuff like that. He's a really neat dude. That's a real person on the other end of the phone. It's been fun getting a chance to talk to him.”
In the world of recruiting Boyd is trying to play catch up. During his junior he broke his collarbone on the second play of the second game. He did not like sitting out but looks at it as a blessing in disguise.
“I tried to come back early, but people weren't really excited about that, so I sat out,” Boyd said. “It wasn't great. But we're excited now. I've gained 15 pounds since then. Not to say it was a good thing, because it absolutely was not a good thing, but it left a lot of room for learning. They had me up in the press box when I was hurt.
“So, I got to see how our coaches operated and what they were looking for. I got to see the game from a different kind of view. I couldn't do a whole bunch of throwing, so I got to do a bunch of fundamental stuff, like agility ladders, or ran sprints, or working on running form.”
He is ready to return to action his senior season and has a new outlook after recovering from his injury.
“It just gave me an opportunity to maybe not reset, but to focus on things that I otherwise, I wouldn't say I don't have time for,” he said. “Just the smaller details were more relevant because it's all I could do. I added 50 pounds to my squat, 25 pounds to my power clean, once I got back to it.”
This week is an open period where recruits can take unofficial visits. The month of July is a dead period except the last week. He is trying to plan a late visit to Kansas if it can all work out.
“Maybe at the end of this week and it will be a tight squeeze,” he said. “But if everything goes as we talked about, then it'll probably be maybe a Thursday night or a Friday kind of thing. Get up there to look around at campus.”
Boyd holds offers from Indiana, Arkansas State, and Houston Baptist. He is also hearing from TCU, Texas A&M, and SMU.