“Coach K is the person recruiting me and I've loved everything that I've heard about it (KU),” Head said. “Nothing but good things. He came by a couple of weeks ago and all of our talks have been a really good experience.”

The pro-style quarterback from Pearland (Tex) picked up an offer from Kansas and has been in contact with offensive coordinator Les Koenning.

The Jayhawks are still recruiting another quarterback in the 2020 class and they are expected to get an unofficial visit from J.D. Head in the upcoming weeks.

Les Miles has also jumped in the recruiting along with Koenning.

“I've talked to Coach Miles several times and everything I've heard about him, he's an awesome person and a great coach, and an even better human being,” Head said. “We’ve had conversations about everything under the sun. I've loved everything that I've talked to him about. I'm really excited about the opportunity ahead.”

Koenning told Head he likes the way he keeps his eyes on the field and sees everything develop. In a couple weeks he will get a chance to meet with the coaches and get a better look at the program.

“I’m going visit June 1,” he said. “I’m just looking forward to seeing what Kansas is about. I've never been to Lawrence, but I've heard it's awesome. I want to see it and take in the atmosphere, really get to build relationships with coaches and take the next step in the process.”

Head has early offers from Kansas, Tulane, Nevada, Troy, Ivy League schools and others. He will use the summer months to gather as much information as possible and would like to make a decision before his senior season.

“Somewhere around the middle of July,” he said on a decision time frame. “I want to go to every school that has shown me a lot of interest and places that want me. I'm not going to a school for the name. I want to go to the place that wants me, and that I can excel at. A good place, and a good place to play football.”