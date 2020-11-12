JayhawkSlant - Quarterback Khalib Johnson breaks down Kansas offer

“It's really a blessing, working hard every single day,” Johnson said. “Knowing that the offers are going to come, and when it finally came, it's really a blessing knowing that you put the work in.”

After several evaluations and a phone conversation, Johnson got the offer from the Jayhawks.

“The coaches started following me on Twitter and DM’ing me,” Johnson said. “Then they started contacting me every day. I talked to Coach Dearmon a lot. I got mail from other coaches on the Kansas staff.”

The Kansas staff is continuing to add more offers in the 2022 class. One of the most recent offers is Khalib Johnson , a quarterback in Alabama.

Kansas is the first Power Five offer for Johnson. This summer he picked up an offer from Ivy League school Columbia. Johnson said he was excited to pick up that one, especially with the prestige from a school with a strong academic reputation.

Dearmon is selling Johnson on the atmosphere and rebuilding a program.

“I feel like he's a work-first guy just the way he talks,” Johnson said of Dearmon. “He just wants me to come in and work. He told me it is a family atmosphere and a lot of recruits from Alabama. He's trying to build the program back up.”

Kansas offered after watching his film and Dearmon told Johnson he likes several areas of his game.

“He said he likes the way I short ball, medium ball, a long ball,” Johnson said. “He likes it all. He said he likes how I can extend plays, and I don't get sacked very much.”

Johnson has led his team to a 10-1 record, and they advanced to the next round in the state playoffs.

“We’re just trying to continue to get better each and every game so we can strive to be the best team we can be and win the state championship,” he said.

The recruiting will become more of a focus once his season is over. Clay is rated one of the top teams in the state. There is still a long way to go in Johnson’s recruiting, but he has key things he is looking for when it comes to choosing a school.

“I’m looking somewhere that's just like home,” he said. “A place where they can get the best out of me and get my full potential out, and just work hard.”