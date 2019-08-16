More than two weeks into fall camp and Les Miles still isn’t giving insider secrets who is winning the quarterback competition. Then again, there just might not be a clear-cut leader yet. “I like how they're progressing,” Miles said. “They're not perfect, but they're really making all the throws okay. But everything has to be just a smidge more consistent. I think they're doing the things that they need to do period.” At Big 12 media days in Dallas, Miles said he has maintained a pattern over the years of not rushing his quarterback decisions. During the press conference on Friday, Miles said that hasn’t changed. “I've always waited until the end,” he said. “As an example, somebody gets nicked and you have just announced all of your confidence this is the guy, and let me pat him on the back one more time, and suddenly he comes up a little lame. And you're playing the guy that you did not give a vote of encouragement.” Miles said Thomas MacVittie and Carter Stanley are still the front-runners. He said Manny Miles, Miles Fallin, Miles Kendrick, and Torry Locklin all got snaps at the scrimmage on Thursday. The race between MacVittie and Stanley is still very close. “My opinion is these guys are real close,” Miles said. “They both know that they're close, and we'll let it play out.”

Miles has always waited before announcing a tight QB race

Miles likes direction of team in fall camp

The Jayhawks have now practiced for exactly two weeks. There are still a lot of things to improve, but Miles likes what he has seen from his team. “I like the direction of our team,” he said. “We've had two major scrimmages, two small situation scrimmages, and it's been a good, tough team. It's been a good hard camp up till now, and a lot of really competitive practices. I like where we're at.” Miles still wants to see his team fight through and be more physical. They have one more week of fall camp, then the first week of game preparation before they open the season against Indiana State. “I think team toughness, and I think we're continuing to push that,” he said. “I think our guys understand that. They understand when they take the field they have to be ready to play in difficult situations let alone be able to return the physicality that your opponent is willing to play with.”

True freshmen get mention from Miles

Early in Miles press conference he went over some of the true freshmen who have caught his attention since the team put their pads on. Most were part of the group that arrived in June and got an early start this summer. “Mason Fairchild at tight end is a guy that's going to play significant football for us,” he said. “Dajon Terry, nose tackle, 6-foot-4, 330-ish is a really talented guy. Gavin Potter moved from outside linebacker to inside linebacker, and has made the transition extremely well, has a real knack for making the play. “Stephen Parker is at outside linebacker and is a young guy that's doing really, really excellent work. Marcus Harris, defensive tackle, that joined us (late) is also a guy that's playing a lot of football.” [Sam Burt finds his home on the interior DL]

Burt getting scholarship popular on social media