Quarterbacks break down each other's game
The quarterback competition is getting ready to head into a crucial stage. The Jayhawks are just two weeks away from playing a game and they are all still fighting for a starting job.
Kansas head coach Lance Leipold made it clear he does not know when he will announce a starter and it might be something that last near the kickoff of the opener.
Miles Kendrick, who is in the mix at the quarterback, said he saw early on that quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski wanted the competition to start day one in fall camp.
“I think definitely it is heating up,” Kendrick said. “But I think the coaches have done a good job, especially Coach Z. He's put the heat on us day one. I think Coach Z has coached us each and every day like game one is this week. He comes to practice every day with energy. He's zoned in every day. He's locked in every day. He's bringing energy. He wants us to compete every day.”
Kendrick said Zebrowski’s approach will help the quarterbacks before the first game because they will be prepared from their practice habits.
Jason Bean transferred in and arrived this summer from North Texas. Last year he was in the middle of a heated battle with Austin Aune, who went back to football after playing baseball in the Yankees organization. Bean likes how all three quarterbacks have handled the competition.
“I'm really excited, first of all, just to be in this position,” Bean said. “Those two guys are great guys. Each day I can learn something from them, and I can go up to them and ask questions. There's any hostility between the three of us. I think this is probably one of the best quarterback positions I've been in.”
Since the quarterback race appears it has narrowed to be Kendrick, Daniels, and Bean I asked all three to describe what it is like to compete against the others.
Jason Bean on Kendrick and Daniels
"They're two great guys. Off the field. I can go up to them and just have a regular conversation with them. And I think that's important. In the quarterback room and off the field, like I said, they're two great guys. And then on the field, just being able to go up to them. Even though Jalon is younger, I can still go up to him and ask him for advice because he's played at this level before. And MK, he's been here for a while and just being able to learn from those guys is really good.”
Miles Kendrick on Daniels and Bean
“I'd say Jason and Jaylen bring similar things to the table: explosiveness with their legs, explosiveness with their arms, and being able just to create plays, make big plays, make big throws. They can make any throw on the field, on the run, in the pocket, getting outside, creating with their legs, making explosive plays with their legs, and influencing offense in that way. Very similar games, and they can do it all, man. Those guys are great quarterback and great competitors.”
Jalon Daniels on Kendrick and Bean
“Jason is a ballplayer. He came in and I've just been able to learn and grow from him. He's a very fast guy, has the arm talent to make every single throw that he wants. And then MK, he's a leader. He's a natural born leader. And the whole entire team sees that. Those are traits that I've been trying to learn from MK. Coming from high school, I didn't really play the leadership role too much. And then I got here. Seeing MK being able to just run the team and be able to say, "Let's go, next play." Just being able to push everybody to make them play better.”