Quarterbacks break down each other's game

The quarterback competition is getting ready to head into a crucial stage. The Jayhawks are just two weeks away from playing a game and they are all still fighting for a starting job.

Kansas head coach Lance Leipold made it clear he does not know when he will announce a starter and it might be something that last near the kickoff of the opener.

Miles Kendrick, who is in the mix at the quarterback, said he saw early on that quarterbacks coach Jim Zebrowski wanted the competition to start day one in fall camp.

“I think definitely it is heating up,” Kendrick said. “But I think the coaches have done a good job, especially Coach Z. He's put the heat on us day one. I think Coach Z has coached us each and every day like game one is this week. He comes to practice every day with energy. He's zoned in every day. He's locked in every day. He's bringing energy. He wants us to compete every day.”

Kendrick said Zebrowski’s approach will help the quarterbacks before the first game because they will be prepared from their practice habits.

Jason Bean transferred in and arrived this summer from North Texas. Last year he was in the middle of a heated battle with Austin Aune, who went back to football after playing baseball in the Yankees organization. Bean likes how all three quarterbacks have handled the competition.

“I'm really excited, first of all, just to be in this position,” Bean said. “Those two guys are great guys. Each day I can learn something from them, and I can go up to them and ask questions. There's any hostility between the three of us. I think this is probably one of the best quarterback positions I've been in.”