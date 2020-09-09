JayhawkSlant - Quarterbacks have friendly competition for starting job

“We are two older guys now that are competing for and it's nothing but respect between me and Miles,” MacVittie said. “We've been through our own struggles and we understand what struggles we've both been through, so that's where the respect comes. But it's nothing but love between the two of us.”

In 2018 Kendrick played in four games before suffering an injury that kept him out the rest of the season. MacVittie signed with Kansas in 2019 and only attempted one pass last year. Although they don’t have a lot of experience, both have been part of Kansas program and played junior college football.

“It's a competition through and through,” MacVittie said. “And it'll be a competition continuing through the season just because the first game. There's a starter, so it doesn't mean that the competition lessens throughout the season.”

The competition between the two might not be settled after week one and both quarterbacks know it could go into the season.

The competition isn’t a bad thing. It has made both players push each other every day to see who can win the job.

“In the quarterback room, as long as we can continue to push each other and bring the best out of each other, I think it's going to only improve this offense and improve the team,” Kendrick said. “I think every quarterback in the room is striving to be a leader within their own self, and trying to improve this team in any way they can. I think as long as we keep pushing each other as a quarterback group, I think this team, this offense can continue to grow.”

At least for week one, the plan is to get both quarterbacks in the game. If the race is too close to call the coaching staff will use how they perform against Coastal Carolina to determine the depth chart.

If the quarterbacks both get snaps, they will have to make the most of their opportunity.

“Just rotating in general at any position, not just quarterback, it is tough to get in a groove,” MacVittie said. “Whatever Coach Miles wants, that's how it's going to be. And I think there's a kind of advantage for the Jayhawks then because nobody knows who's going to play. Nobody knows what strengths the other quarterback brings, and they can't really get a standard report on one quarterback.”

One of the challenges this season will be continuous testing for the Coronavirus. The players will be tested three times a week which could be a challenge during the season.

“I think everyone on this offense, especially during this 2020 season with the pandemic and corona, everybody has to be prepared,” Kendrick said. “Everybody has to be ready to go out and perform, and help this team win. So that's my job and I'm always going to carry myself that way. I'm going to go about my business that way. I'm always going to stay prepared and be ready for an opportunity wherever.”