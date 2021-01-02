JayhawkSlant - Quaydarius Davis breaks down commitment to Kansas

Quaydarius Davis becomes one of the most decorated recruits to ever commit to Kansas. If Davis signs with the Jayhawks in February, he will be the highest-rated recruit to land in Lawrence.

On Saturday Davis told the Kansas coaches he was giving them his verbal commitment.

“They were very excited when I told them,” Davis said. “I talked to Coach Miles and Coach Jones and they were both excited. They wanted me to be part of the program. I’m looking forward to being part of something new and helping them win.”

Emmett Jones is one of the big reasons Davis decided on Kansas. Davis attends Dallas Skyline and that is where Jones used to coach before taking a job at Texas Tech.

“Let me tell you about Coach Jones, me and Coach Jones have known each other since I was a freshman,” Davis said. “Coach Jones is from Skyline and has coached here before. So, there is a big connection between me and Coach Jones.

“He put guys in the league. So, he's a great coach. Great guy, man. I have been rocking with him for a long time.”

There was also another connection between the two dating back to the Skyline days when Jones coached Davis’ uncle, Anthony Davis.

“He (uncle) said Coach Jones is always going to keep it real,” Davis said. “He’s a real coach. He's going to tell you what's right and what's wrong. He always going to coach you to be great. He’s going to coach you like you need to be coached.”