JayhawkSlant - Quaydarius Davis makes it official, signs with Kansas

Just minutes ago, Quaydarius Davis made it official and signed with Kansas.

Davis, from Dallas Skyline, is the highest-rated recruit to sign with the Jayhawks since Rivals started ranking recruits in 1999. He made it official signing at his high school on national TV.

“I can't even explain it,” Davis said. “It's a great feeling.”

Landing Davis came in large part due to Emmett Jones, who has a long-standing relationship with him dating back to his early high school days.

“We have known each other since my freshman year,” Davis said of Jones. “I knew him when he was at Texas Tech and then when he went to Kansas he stayed in touch. He always stayed on me and that's a big reason I'm going to end up there.”

Jones used to coach at Skyline where he coached Anthony Davis who is Quaydarius’ uncle. He heard a lot of good things about Jones from his uncle.

“My uncle said Coach Jones is always going to keep it real,” Davis said. “He’s a real coach. He's going to tell you what's right and what's wrong. He always going to coach you to be great. He’s going to coach you like you need to be coached.

“He puts guys in the league. So, he's a great coach. Great guy, man. I have been rocking with him for a long time.”