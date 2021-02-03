JayhawkSlant - Quaydarius Davis makes it official, signs with Kansas

Quaydarius Davis makes it official, signs with Kansas
Just minutes ago, Quaydarius Davis made it official and signed with Kansas.
Davis, from Dallas Skyline, is the highest-rated recruit to sign with the Jayhawks since Rivals started ranking recruits in 1999. He made it official signing at his high school on national TV.
“I can't even explain it,” Davis said. “It's a great feeling.”
Landing Davis came in large part due to Emmett Jones, who has a long-standing relationship with him dating back to his early high school days.
“We have known each other since my freshman year,” Davis said of Jones. “I knew him when he was at Texas Tech and then when he went to Kansas he stayed in touch. He always stayed on me and that's a big reason I'm going to end up there.”
Jones used to coach at Skyline where he coached Anthony Davis who is Quaydarius’ uncle. He heard a lot of good things about Jones from his uncle.
“My uncle said Coach Jones is always going to keep it real,” Davis said. “He’s a real coach. He's going to tell you what's right and what's wrong. He always going to coach you to be great. He’s going to coach you like you need to be coached.
“He puts guys in the league. So, he's a great coach. Great guy, man. I have been rocking with him for a long time.”
Davis held offers from several high-profile schools including Alabama, USC, Texas, Florida, Texas A&M, and many others. He was committed to Texas and USC before staying firm with the Jayhawks.
“I committed to four schools and there is a reason behind all of that,” Davis said. “But I ended up at a great place. I just want to come up and be a leader and win games.”
Davis is currently rated the nation’s eighth-best receiver prospect in the updated rankings. After a long recruiting process that took several turns and changes, he is happy to finalize his future at Kansas and looks forward to reporting in June.
“They're (KU) is going to get a leader and they should expect a lot from me,” Davis said. “As a freshman I want to come in and lead. I want to come in and make history. I've already made history once and I want to turn it around and do it again.
“It feels good to be settled in know where I'm going to be at. I know where my home is going to be for the next four years. It feels great to make it this far.”