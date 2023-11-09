“I remember we tried to run it a few plays before too,” Skinner said. “I ended up getting a 15-yard penalty on it for them holding me. Then Coach K came back to it because he saw it the first time it worked and the second time it worked too.”

The play that landed Skinner on the list this week was actually the second time the Jayhawks had run the same play. After Iowa State committed pass interference the first time, offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki knew it would have to be something that they came back to.

“It was pretty cool,” Skinner said. “Those are dreams since you were a little kid. Having back-to-back weeks of being on Top 10 is really cool. Hopefully I’m just able to do that more. It’s a great feeling.”

Quentin Skinner has been on SportsCenter’s Top 10 Plays for making some of the tougher catches in college football this year. For him to get that sort of recognition is meaningful as he always wanted to find his way on there.

Kotelnicki has talked about how on offense, many players can be “erasers” in the sense that they can make something happen and erase the other components of a play. Skinner has certainly been an eraser in the offense in the last three games.

“Well… a playmaker,” Kotelnicki said on what to call Skinner. “That's what he was doing. I think when you look at the games that we're playing and they've all been close and having success, that's an overarching theme is that you see guys who are showing up making plays.”

Being able to come up with catches like that has been important for Skinner throughout his collegiate career. He’s wanted to make an impact in any way possible, and coming down with catches like that has helped pave the way for his career at Kansas.

“It’s probably one of the first things I learned coming to college,” Skinner said. "Your best ability is availability. Just being able to showcase your skills and your 11 boys on the field with you and the ones on the sidelines watching you too, it’s a great moment to know that it’s your time and you’ve got to be able to do what you’re able to do and what you were brought here for.”

The catch like he made against Iowa State in between two defenders, while skillful, comes down to heart.

“It’s hard to train for events like that, to deal with double coverage or a DB holding you” Skinner said. “It’s just repetition of securing your hands and securing your eyes, securing your body control and just wanting to make the catch. It’s just things you’ve got to have within your game. It’s got to be in you. You can practice as much as you want, but at the end of the day it’s got to be within that heart between your chest to make that catch and to make those plays.”