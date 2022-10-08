Even after Kansas starting quarterback Jalon Daniels exited Saturday’s 38-31 loss to TCU late in the second quarter after injuring his right shoulder, the Jayhawks (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) fought down the final minutes of the contest.

After Daniels left the field, an interception made by linebacker O.J. Burroughs sent the game into halftime with the Jayhawks trailing by one score. Wide receiver Quentin Skinner, Daniels’ roommate, felt a shift on the sidelines.

“We weren’t really aware of what was going on,” Skinner said during postgame. “Coach (Terrence) Samuel personally taught us, whoever it is just keep making plays and be there for them.”

Skinner took that responsibility to heart on Saturday and played a big role in the Jayhawks’ close finish against the Horned Frogs. He registered a game-high 98 receiving yards on six receptions, including a career-high two touchdown passes he hauled in from backup quarterback Jason Bean during the second half.

The Kansas offense executed thoroughly under Bean - who finished the day 16-of-24 for 262 passing yards, including four touchdowns and an interception. After the loss, Leipold credited Bean for stepping up when the moment called.

“It’s business as usual,” Leipold said. “He prepares and gets his opportunities. Again, we just had a little more time to talk to him specifically about certain things at halftime.”

Bean started nine games for the Jayhawks last season and was heavily present during Leipold’s install. Throughout fall camp, Kansas coaches regularly praised Bean’s practice performances.

Out of the locker room, Bean’s arm threw consecutive touchdown passes for Kansas, as the Jayhawks took a 17-10 lead midway through the third quarter. Placing the keys in a different pair of hands opens up opportunities to learn more about the offense, according to Skinner.

“I think (OC Andy Kotelnicki) made a really good film study with us and himself and the whole offensive crew,” Skinner said. “He noticed what (TCU)’s tactics were and the advantages that we can take on them. For our offense and what we're able to do, that's one of the biggest things he emphasizes focusing on us.”