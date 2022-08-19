Quentin Skinner talks about under rated WR group, earning scholarship

Kansas redshirt sophomore Quentin Skinner smiled when the word “overlooked” was paired with the wide receivers’ room Wednesday’s fall camp media day. And overlooked may be the proper term, after all. The Jayhawks’ receivers unit finished last in receptions in the Big 12 (2,218 yards), with Kwamie Lassiter II paving the way with a career-high 59 catches for 653 yards before later signing with the Cincinnati Bengals. There isn’t a single senior listed on the KU receivers’ chart, but Skinner believes the qualities of the room are diverse and raise its ceiling. “The playmaking ability in that room is unbelievable. You got a variety of different receivers, you got tall, you got long, you got speed, you got strength, you got everything you'd want in there. It's going to be something this year, for real." Kansas returns key targets Luke Grimm, Trevor Wilson, and Lawrence Arnold to the room, including Minnesota transfer Douglas Emilien. Wilson, Grimm, and Arnold made up the three best receivers behind Lassiter last season.

WR Quentin Skinner recently earned scholarship status alongside TE Jared Casey. (Conner Becker/JayhawkSlant.com)

Aside from the departure of former position coach Emmett Jones, Kansas coach Lance Leipold hired 24th-year coach Terrence Samuel from Syracuse to lead the receivers. The coach-to-player relationship has elevated in one year, according to Skinner. "Being coachable is one of the most key factors,” Skinner said. “It's 'what are you doing outside the facility to make yourself better? Who are you surrounding yourself with the make yourself better?' As a family, you've got to be bringing the best out of each other." Skinner credits Lassiter for teaching him the right standard. "Kwamie and I go way back,” Skinner said. “As soon as got here on campus, KJ was a big mentor to me coming in as a freshman. I looked up to dudes like Andrew Parchment, Lassiter, and Ezra Naylor II; big dudes that'd been here for a while. My biggest thing was learning, putting my head in the film room and surrounding myself with them." Lassiter signed to the Bengals as an undrafted free agent immediately following the 2022 NFL Draft – becoming the fifth active Jayhawk in the league. Skinner enjoys watching his former teammate seize a new opportunity. "It puts a smile on my face,” Skinner said. “For a dude that works that hard and is that grateful for playing football, the kid really loves the game, it's amazing."

Achieving scholarship status