A poor first-half performance forced Kansas to fight uphill in Saturday’s 35-23 loss to Baylor in Waco, resulting in a third consecutive loss this season for the Jayhawks.

Down 28-3 at the break, Kansas (5-3, 2-3 Big 12) recovered late and found itself within one score after stacking three consecutive touchdowns in the second half. Baylor, ahead 28-23, marched down and scored on a short-yardage touchdown from running back Richard Reese with 2:37 left to squash any hope of a last-minute comeback.

Reese, alongside fellow Bears rusher Qualan Jones, racked up 257 yards on the ground against the KU defense. Baylor managed 437 yards of total offense on the day. Kansas posted 288 yards of total offense through just 19:50 of possession.

1Q:

Baylor scored first after flattening Kansas on the opening drive. Bears quarterback Blake Shapen found receiver Monaray Baldwin for a 17-yard touchdown pass under four minutes into the game. Kansas turned over possession early into its next drive when receiver Quentin Skinner fumbled the football on his way down the ground.

The Bears took advantage of the turnover, scoring moments later on a 14-yard touchdown run from Reese. Kansas settled for a field goal 12 plays and 62 yards later, denting the Baylor lead 14-3 with 3:13 left in the quarter.

2Q:

Starting the second quarter at the KU 25, Baylor stacked its third consecutive scoring drive when backup quarterback Kyron Jones found the paydirt on a short-yardage touchdown rush.

Down 21-3 with 11:18 remaining in the half, Kansas cornerback Mello Dotson picked off Shapen shortly after the Jayhawks punted away. The Jayhawks couldn’t take advantage of the takeaway and punt away to the Bears shortly after the stop. Starting deep, Baylor overcame poor field position and extended its lead 28-3 on a 10-yard touchdown carry by receiver Jordan Nabors.

A second fumble from Skinner handed Baylor possession again late in the quarter, but Shapen threw his second interception of the day, this time to KU linebacker Craig Young, shortly after the Kansas turnover. The takeaway carried the game into halftime.

3Q:

A strip sack from Kansas defensive lineman Jereme Robinson knocked the ball loose from Shapen on Baylor’s first play of the game. Robinson scooped up the fumble and returned it 49 yards to set up a short-yardage touchdown run from running back Devin Neal to cut down the Baylor lead to 28-10 with 7:35 to go in the third quarter.

Kansas followed up the score with a refreshing defensive series, forcing the Bears’ first punt of the game. The Jayhawks ate up the remainder of the third-quarter clock on the next drive, riding three first downs up to the BU 31-yard line.

4Q:

A 24-yard touchdown pass from Bean to Quentin Skinner started the fourth quarter off on a high note for Kansas. Now down 28-16 after a failed 2-point try, the Jayhawks made a critical fourth-down stop in the red zone on the following drive with 9:25 to go.

Kansas receiver Trevor Wilson hauled in a 47-yard catch near the Baylor 5-yard line and set up a quick touchdown rush by Bean to bring Kansas within one score with 6:29 left. Baylor answered the KU score fast, marching down for a 2-yard Reese ground touchdown to stay out front 35-23 long enough to seal the deal.

We will have much more to come in our postgame coverage.