Quick recap: BYU embarrasses Kansas in Provo

Kansas lost its fourth straight road game, all to unranked teams, as the Jayhawks were dominated 91-57 by BYU in Provo. The Jayhawks had no answers to BYU's offense and the 34-point loss tied the worst loss in the Bill Self era.





BYU made 14 threes and shot over 50% from the floor. The Cougars outrebounded Kansas and forced 15 Kansas turnovers.

First half

Kansas couldn't get off to a worse start, missing its first four shots from the field. Trevin Knell and Richie Saunders hit threes as BYU took an 8-0 lead in the first two minutes, forcing Bill Self to call a timeout.





The Jayhawks continued to leave BYU's shooters open, with Knell knocking down another triple. The Cougars took seven threes in the first four minutes, taking a 13-5 lead into the game's first media timeout.





BYU quickly extended its lead, going on a 9-0 run over two minutes. Keba Keita went down to work down low with two buckets, and Mawot Mag hit a shot from outside. The Cougars had a 22-7 lead, and Self called a second timeout of the half. Rylan Griffen and Richie Saunders then traded threes as BYU led 25-12 with 11:45 in the first half.





Self dialed up a lob to KJ Adams, which didn't materialize in a ton of offensive momentum. However, Kansas held BYU scoreless for nearly four minutes, and Griffen hit another three to cut the deficit to eight.





Saunders caught fire again to help BYU extend its lead. He scored eight points, knocking down two threes, to give the Cougars a 38-22 lead.





BYU got whatever it wanted in the first half, with Knell hitting a three to give the Cougars a 46-26 lead at halftime. The Cougars made 10 threes and outrebounded Kansas in a dominating first 20 minutes.

Second half

Hunter Dickinson hit a three to open the half, but BYU responded with four straight buckets to extend its lead over 20, 54-29. Self called another early timeout as the Cougars tried to run the Jayhawks out of the gym.





BYU made its lead 31 with an 8-0 run. Mawot Mag and Egor Demin continued the three-point barrage, leading 64-33 with 14:00 left in the game.





The Jayhawks were held scoreless for over four minutes as BYU extended its lead to 76-41.





Kansas made three shots in a row but it didn't make much of an impact on the scoreboard. Dallin Hall hit a three as BYU tried to put more highlights on the game reel.







