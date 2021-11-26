Quick Recap: Dayton edges past Kansas 74-73 in ESPN Events semifinal

Kansas (4-1, 0-0 Big 12) took its foot off the pedal in the second half of Friday's ESPN Events Invitational semifinal, falling to Dayton 74-73 on a last-second jump shot.

Ochai Agbaji led the Jayhawks in scoring with 21 points, supported by Christian Braun who followed up the senior with 17 points of his own, including 8 rebounds in Bill Self's first loss of the 2021-22 season.

First Half:

Kansas got on a roll in the first 5:00 of play, feeding off a productive start from Agbaji to capture an 11-1 lead over the Flyers early. After a Dayton timeout to slow up KU's momentum, the Jayhawks' lead slipped to 17-11 after some increased physicality in the paint.

The Flyers pushed a little closer midway through the half, coming within 7 points after a fast-break score from Malachi Smith. Agbaji and Braun helped place Kansas back in control from there, combining for 23 points in the first half.

Joseph Yesufu made some late-half contributions of his own, finding his first points off back-to-back layups to send KU up 42-29 with 2:16.

Dayton made a late run behind DaRon Holmes II, who picked up some extra points at the free-throw line before halftime. Toumani Camara added to Holmes' late burst with a quick jumper to shorten the Jayhawks' lead 45-35 before the halftime break.

Second Half:

Dayton roared back early in the second half with a 12-0 run, cutting its deficit to 49-44 after a pair of crucial baskets from Elijah Weaver and Toumani Camara. The Flyers tied the ball game at 49-49 after a second-straight three-point bucket from Weaver.

Rebounding and free-throw line struggles resulted in Kansas letting its lead slip multiple times midway through the half. The Flyers surged to a 68-61 lead with 7:20 to play after a 7-point run capped by a tough shot inside from Moulaye Sissoko.

Kansas caught a break after three-straight turnovers from the Flyers, bringing the score back to 68-67 after adding some much-needed points from Remy Martin and Braun.

After trailing Dayton into the final 2:00 of play, the Jayhawks reclaimed the lead, 73-70, on a 6-0 run after a series of missed shots from the Flyers in crunch time. A late charge called on David McCormack turned the ball over with 0:15 to play with its 1-point lead.

After a block from McCormack on the last inbounds play of the game, Mustapha Amzil got a last-second jump shot to fall after bouncing off the rim to pick up the close 74-73 win for Dayton over Kansas.

We have much more to come in our postgame coverage.