Quick Recap: Iowa State rolls Kansas 59-7

Kansas posted 302 yards of total offense, including 175 on the ground in the rough road loss Friday. The early 28-0 deficit placed the Jayhawks on a steep slope from the start, setting up a long night on both sides of the ball.

An early fumble from KU quarterback Jason Bean cued a series of Cyclone scores that put Lance Leipold’s group out of this one early.

Kansas (1-4) dropped its fourth-straight loss Saturday, as Iowa State rolled the Jayhawks from the starting whistle.

First Quarter:

Bean’s fumble on the Jayhawks’ second drive of the night handed the Cyclones an early 14-0 lead. Struggling to regain their footing, Kansas failed to convert on downs next time up, resulting in another Iowa State scoring drive.

Kansas found Cyclone territory on their next drive, but a blocked field goal attempt was scooped up and returned to the KU 32-yard line.

Iowa State added two more touchdowns in the first quarter alone, taking a commanding lead within just 15 minutes of play.

Second Quarter:

The Cyclones’ onslaught dialed back a bit in the second quarter, putting just 10 more points up against the Jayhawks in the half.

The Jayhawk defense made their first stop of the game early in the quarter, setting up an opportunity for the KU offense to shift gears.

Kansas’ offense continued to struggle, forcing two punts and an interception from Jason Bean, who remained in the game heading into the locker room.

Iowa State stood tall over Kansas 38-0 at halftime.

Third Quarter:

The Jayhawks found the scoreboard midway through the third quarter on a 12-yard Torry Locklin touchdown rush.

Iowa State responded late in the quarter, adding two more rushing touchdowns. One carried by Breece Hall, the other by ISU backup quarterback Hunter Dekkers to extend the Cyclone lead to 52-7.

Fourth Quarter:

The Cyclones added to their lead late in the fourth, pushing further ahead 52-7.

Kansas struggled to gain any more traction on the ground, not finding the end zone for the remainder of the quarter.

More to come in our postgame coverage.