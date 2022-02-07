Quick Recap: Kansas falls to Texas 79-76 on the road

No. 8 Kansas (19-4, 8-4 Big 12) fell short to the No. 20 Texas Longhorns 79-76 in the final second(s) to hand the Jayhawks their second Big 12 loss of the season.

Redshirt sophomore Jalen Wilson led the KU scoring 18 points, shooting 6-10 from the field in Austin. Kansas outscored Texas 41-39 in the second half, despite dropping the conference road test in disappointing fashion.

First Half:

Wilson handed Kansas its first 4 points of the evening on back-to-back layups and allowed the Jayhawks to find some early offensive mojo.

Leading by as much as 7 (18-11 KU) midway through the first half, the KU defense struggled to hold down the Longhorns scoring from that point on.

UT's Tre Mitchell shifted the tide for the Longhorns heading into halftime, breaking out for 10 points in under 4:00 after taking three trips to the free-throw line to overthrow the Jayhawks' lead 31-24 with 5:26 to go in the first.

Kansas fought back to bring the score within 1 (31-30) after a 6-0 run featuring an and-one score from sophomore Joseph Yesufu. Texas went into the locker room with the momentum (40-35) after Marcus Carr buried a fastbreak three before the buzzer.

Second Half:

David McCormack got the wheels turning for the Jayhawks after the break with a quick 4-0 spurt to keep things close 42-41. But the Longhorns' offense didn't let up, as UT senior Timmy Allen matched his first-half points (6) in under 6:00 back.

Kansas reclaimed the lead briefly on a steal-and-slam from Yesufu, and the sophomore tacked on a three-pointer shortly after midway through the half. The perimeter bucket helped propel the Jayhawks to a 67-62 lead after an inside look to senior David McCormack with 8:04 to play.

Exchanging baskets well into the final 4:00, Kansas found themselves ahead 72-70 after a pair of free throws from Wilson. But a three-pointer from Mitchell brought the Longhorns within 1 (76-75) with 0:55 to go, keeping things tight.

Looking to knock off Kansas, Allen hit a late 2-point jumper to send the Longhorns up 77-76 with 0:18 left on the clock. Agbaji found sophomore Dajuan Harris on an inbounds play, but Harris ended up turning over the ball driving inside and fouled Carr in the process.

Hitting both free throws, Carr sent UT up 79-76 to push past Kansas in regulation after a failed last possession by the Jayhawks.

