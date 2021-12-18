Quick Recap: Kansas avoids late scare from SFA 80-72

Kansas (9-1, 0-0 Big 12) escaped Stephen F. Austin 80-72 at home Saturday night in a close matchup to pick up their fifth-straight win.

Christian Braun led the Jayhawks' scoring with 21 points, followed up by Ochai Agbaji with 18 points of his own, going 4-9 from three-point range to lead KU to victory over the Lumberjacks.

First Half:

Agbaji broke open the scoring for Kansas with a three-point jumper, but the tempo slowed up after David McCormack recorded two personal fouls within the first 2:00 of the game.

Relieved by Mitch Lightfoot after McCormack's departure, the Jayhawks played a tight defense but struggled to get shots to fall. Back-to-back perimeter makes from Agbaji broke the silence to give Kansas a 15-7 lead over SFA midway through the half.

Multiple trips to the free-throw line added to the KU lead, despite a breakaway dunk given up a turnover from Jalen Coleman-Lands. The Lumberjacks embarked on a strong defensive stretch, coming back within reach 23-19 and forcing a Kansas timeout with 7:26 left before the break.

SFA tied the game on a 10-0 run, moving its pressure inside to force the Jayhawks to shoot from behind the arc. With less than 2:00 to play, a pair of free throws from Christian Braun boosted KU back into the driver's seat with a 7-point lead. SFA looked to cut down the lead before the break, but a hard block from Lightfoot sent Kansas into the half leading 38-31.

Second Half:

The Lumberjacks returned to the floor with a spark, bringing the game within 2 points almost immediately to force a Kansas timeout. KU then broke through the paint to find an early offensive groove. SFA called a timeout of its own, regrouping to cut down the Jayhawk's lead to 45-42 on a three-point make from Latrell Jossell.

Trading off the lead early in the second half, Kansas picked up some steam after some midway turnover troubles from SFA. The Jayhawks led 56-52 as the Lumberjacks used their second timeout of the half with 10:13 to play.

Despite a strong 6-0 run to build on its momentum, Kansas couldn't pull away from SFA just yet. Lumberjacks senior David Kachelries cut into KU's lead on a three-pointer, setting up a 5-0 run from SFA to trail the Jayhawks 67-66 with 3:46 to go.

Bringing the pressure late, Kansas grabbed a 5-point lead with less than 2:00 to play. A three-pointer from Remy Martin with under a minute left let Jayhawks pull away for the 80-72 win at home over SFA.

