Kansas defeated Houston, 48-30, on Saturday afternoon for a second-straight road win this season. Recovering after two consecutive scores from Houston, the Jayhawks (3-0, 1-0 Big 12) capitalized after a rain delay midway through the second quarter. Jalon Daniels led the Kansas offense, completing 14-23 passes for 158 and three touchdowns. Daniels also led the rushing book with 123 yards on 12 carries. Devin Neal came in second with 14 touches for 54 yards. Hishaw fell in right behind Neal, posting 51 yards on 11 carries. Houston came with 15 points of Kansas late in the third quarter, but a field goal from the Cougars was too little to overcome the deficit.



1Q:

Kansas received the opening kickoff and punted on its first drive of the game after two consecutive incompletions from Daniels. After the stop, Houston scored moments later on a 34-yard touchdown pass from Clayton Tune to Ta’Zhawn Henry. The Cougars got the ball back after another flat drive from the Kansas offense, scoring quickly on a 40-yard touchdown rush from Brandon Cambell. Now ahead 14-0, the Jayhawks changed its tune behind Daniels, who found the paydirt on an elusive 12-yard keeper score with 2:43 to go in the first. Kenny Logan Jr. picked off Houston’s Tune on the next drive, earning Kansas’ first stop of the afternoon and setting up a 14-14 ball game on a short 8-yard touchdown rush from Daniel Hishaw with just 1:06 left in the quarter.



2Q:

Kansas stopped the Cougars after the score, regaining possession early into the second quarter and finding a rhythm through the air. A 17-yard pass from Daniels to Kardell led Kansas up to the Houston 4-yard line before a weather delay put the game on hold. After a 1-hour weather delay, Kansas reopened the second quarter with a 4-yard touchdown pass from Daniels to Luke Grimm to place the Jayhawks ahead 21-14 with 9:01 to go in the half. A Caleb Sampson sack fueled another Kansas stop on the next drive, as the Jayhawks raised its lead to 28-14 on a 60-yard touchdown pass from Daniels to Torry Locklin. Following the score, the Cougars couldn’t spark its offense and punted away to Kansas with 0:15 left in the half. Daniels led Kansas up to its 50-yard line before the clock expired.



3Q:

Houston opened the second half with a 1-yard touchdown run from Henry, cutting down Kansas’ lead to 28-21 after draining 4:30 off the clock on the scoring drive. The Cougars' defense caught the Jayhawks in a tight fourth-and-three on the next drive, but an 18-yard dash from Quentin Skinner prompted a 9-yard touchdown run from Daniels with 4:24 to go in the third. Down two scores again, Houston turned over possession after Jereme Robinson forced a fumble from Tune. Taking over at the Cougars’ 22-yard line, Kansas added another touchdown on a trickery play that ended in an 8-yard touchdown pass from Daniels to Jared Casey. Houston, down 42-21, picked up a rhythm after the score. A 39-yard run from Henry set the Cougars up at the Kansas 15-yard line, leading to a Tune touchdown rush to pull Houston within 15 points to round out the quarter.



4Q: