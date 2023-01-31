No. 8 Kansas got its revenge on No. 7 Kansas State 90-78 on Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse.

Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks (18-4, 6-3 Big 12) with 20 points, going 4 of 9 from three-point land. Dajuan Harris scored 18 points on 7 of 12 shooting. KU finished the night on 27 of 67 (40%) shooting and 11 of 27 (41%) from the arc.



Kevin McCullar scored 16 points, going 10 of 12 from the stripe. Gradey Dick ended with nine points and KJ Adams Jr. chipped in eight. The win marks KU’s 204th win in the series (KU leads 204-95) and the 53rd win at Allen Fieldhouse (KU leads 52-18).

Kansas starting five: Dajuan Harris, Gradey Dick, Jalen Wilson, Kevin McCullar Jr., and KJ Adams Jr. Kansas State starting five: Markquis Nowell, David N’Guessan, Cam Carter, Keyontae Johnson, and Nae’Qwan Tomlin.

Both teams opened the game shooting thin, knotted up at 9-9 by the under-16 timeout. Freshman center Ernest Udeh Jr. scored quickly off the bench, laying in a layup to complete a 7-0 run for the Jayhawks to lead KSU by 4 with 13:54 left in the first.

The Wildcats stayed on KU’s scent, trailing by 3 at the under-12 timeout. Shortly before the timeout, KSU coach Jerome Tang received a technical foul when KU’s Dajuan Harris drew a foul on his way to the hoop. The penalty made things 19-13 Jayhawks with 11:40 to play in the first.

Kansas ignited a 14-6 run after the tech, taking a 30-19 lead and forcing a KSU timeout with 9:16 left in the half. Keyontae Johnson scored six consecutive points to shorten KU’s momentum, bringing the Wildcats back within 7.

Jalen Wilson and Zach Clemence landed three consecutive 3s for Kansas, now ahead by 13, with just under two minutes left in the first. The Jayhawks, ending the first half on 14 of 34 shooting, led the Wildcats 49-37 at the break.

Starting the second half slow, KSU climbed itself back within single digits of the Jayhawks, trailing 54-46 at the under-16 timeout amid a 6-0 run and a two-minute KU scoring drought. Udeh entered foul trouble (4) before the timeout rang.



Wilson and Kevin McCullar each sunk another three-pointer before the under-12 timeout, guiding the Jayhawks to a 66-54 lead over KSU with 11:54 remaining. The 3 by McCullar registers his sixth double-double of the season (16 pts, 13 reb).

Dajuan Harris logged his third personal foul, KU’s 10th team foul, just before the under-8 timeout, as the Jayhawks took a stronger grip over the Wildcats leading 76-61 with 7:10 left to go.

Burying four points from the stripe, KSU’s Markquis Nowell and David N’Guessan climbed back within 9 of the Jayhawks with 2:28 remaining. The late push wasn’t enough, as Harris dropped two 2s to space the Jayhawks far enough away to avoid a late disaster.

*We will have more to come in our postgame coverage.