Quick recap: Kansas bounces back with home win over Colorado

Kansas responded from a loss to Kansas State on Saturday by beating Colorado 71-59 at home on Tuesday night. It wasn't the prettiest performance by the Jayhawks, but they found a way to get back in the win column.





Hunter Dickinson was Kansas' offensive engine, finishing with 19 points and nine rebounds. Dajuan Harris, Zeke Mayo, and KJ Adams also found themselves in double-figure scoring.





Colorado shot just 4/23 from three and under 40% from the floor. Freshman Sebastian Rancik led the Buffaloes with 19 points.

First half

Kansas went on a quick 6-0 run after Colorado took an early lead, with Rylan Griffen knocking down three free throws, and Zeke Mayo hitting a stepback three from the corner. The Buffaloes bounced back with five straight of their own, tying the game at 10-10 at the under-16 timeout. Kansas came out with decent energy, but six early points from Sebastian Rancik and tough buckets paced things for Colorado.





The Jayhawks built some momentum after Mayo made another three, and Flory Bidunga threw down two sky-scraping lobs. However, Elijah Malone went right at Bidunga on the other end, getting the better of the freshman on consecutive post buckets. Kansas led 19-16 with 11:24 to play in the first half.





AJ Storr knocked down a contested corner three as Kansas tried to extend its lead. Storr got to the rim and was fouled, knocking down one free throw to put the Jayhawks' lead at 25-18. Colorado made just one of six shots over that stretch.





Kansas extended its lead while Colorado went ice-cold from the floor, being held scoreless for over two minutes. KJ Adams threw up a lob to Hunter Dickinson and was the beneficiary of a Mayo drive and dish for a dunk of his own to put the Jayhawks ahead 31-20, forcing a Colorado timeout.





Dickinson scored seven points in the last three minutes of the half to put the Jayhawks ahead 40-26 heading into the break. Colorado struggled from the floor, shooting 33%, and turned it over six times.

Second half

Colorado quickly made it a game after back-to-back threes from Andrej Jakimovski. The Buffaloes cut it to eight and forced a Kansas timeout, with the Jayhawks looking void of energy on both ends of the floor.





Diggy Coit broke a 7-0 run with a three, but Jakimovski kept the answer coming with his third three in the first four minutes. The two teams were trading baskets, and Coit hit another three as Kansas took a 50-41 lead into the first media timeout of the half.





Malone liked the matchup with Bidunga and exposed it again in the second half, going at him for back-to-back baskets as part of a 6-0 Colorado run. The Buffaloes cut the lead to five, 50-45, and Self called another timeout.





Kansas went on an 8-3 run with Coit knocking down another jumper to push its lead back to double-digits, 58-48. The Jayhawks turned things up on the defensive end, as Colorado was held without a field goal for over three minutes.





Kansas in turn hit a cold stretch, going five minutes without a field goal. The Jayhawks were able to get to the line enough to hold a 62-54 lead at the under-four timeout.





Mayo hit a three to push Kansas' lead back to double-digits with 2:35 to play. A lob to Adams beat the shot clock to put the game to bed with the Jayhawks leading 69-56 with 1:31 remaining.