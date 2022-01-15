Quick Recap: Kansas breaks away 85-59 over West Virginia

Kansas (14-2, 3-1 Big 12) found its rhythm in the second half Saturday against West Virginia, coming away with an 85-59 win over the Mountaineers at home.

Redshirt sophomore Jalen Wilson went off for the Jayhawks with 23 points, hitting 3-6 from the perimeter along the way. Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack both added double-digit performance in the lopsided win.

First Half:

Sealing off the lane early, Kansas forced West Virginia to stretch the three-point ball and raced to an 11-5 lead on a long three from Wilson. But a foul called against KU freshman Bobby Pettiford allowed the Mountaineers to come back within reach (14-13) with 13:00 left to play in the first half.

The penalty set up a massive 14-0 run for West Virginia, killing the Jayhawks' early spark to take a concerning 22-14 lead midway through the half. David McCormack ended the near 4:00 scoring drought for KU after drawing the foul on a tight basket inside.

Kansas looked to turn the tide back before the break, getting a boost from Mitch Lightfoot who was able to conjure up some extra points on another trip to the free-throw line. KJ Adams checked in shortly after and drew another foul against West Virginia, bringing the Jayhawks back within 3 points (27-24) with 4:20 left in the half.

Agbaji took back the lead for Kansas hitting a three-pointer and marching back down the court for 2 points, forcing a WVU timeout with just 1:39 left before halftime. Turning the final possession before the half over to Kansas, a last-second shot from freshman Joseph Yesufu couldn't extend the lead (33-31) heading into the locker room.

Second Half:

The Jayhawks carried its lead into the second half, rolling to a 42-31 lead after opening the half with a 9-0 capped off by Agbaji's third three-point make of the day. Foul trouble saw the Mountaineers go stagnant out of the break, as WVU failed to find the hoop after returning to the floor for nearly 5:00.

West Virginia chipped part of the Kansas lead away with a long three from sophomore Jalen Bridges but it wouldn't provide much resistance against another Agbaji three and a string of baskets from Braun. Leading by 19 midway through the second half, Jalen Wilson buried his second three-pointer of the game before WVU took back-to-back trips to the free-throw line.

Unable to slow down the Jayhawk offense, the Mountaineers found themselves trailing 70-53 after a two-hand jam from Wilson with 5:30 left to play. Kansas won the rebound battle late, setting up another three for Wilson to add to his big day. David McCormack added his second dunk shortly after to establish a comfortable 20-point (77-57) lead heading into the final minutes.

Super senior Jalen Coleman-Lands tacked on a late three-pointer with little over 1:00 to play, punch the ticket on the Jayhawks' second-straight conference win.

