Kansas football dropped its first loss of the season against TCU on Saturday, falling 38-31 to the Horned Frogs in the final minutes.

After losing starting quarterback Jalon Daniels late in the first half, the Jayhawks fought back and led by one score midway through the third quarter before falling behind late. Kansas (5-1, 2-1 Big 12) finished the day with a game-high 540 yards of total offense.

Before exiting the game late in the first half, Daniels completed 5-of-10 passes for 89 yards before sustaining a shoulder injury while running out of bounds. Backup Jason Bean then stepped into the driver’s seat, completing 16-of-24 throws for 262 yards against TCU.

The Kansas defense also played a big role on Saturday, with tackle leaders Kenny Logan Jr. (12), Rich Miller (9), and Craig Young (5) helping keep TCU to 5-of-11 on third down.

1Q:

The Horned Frogs completed three first downs on the opening drive of the game, pushing up to the Kansas 21-yard line. Two tackles between defensive tackle Eddie Wilson and safety Kenny Logan Jr set up a third-down stop for the KU defense, forcing a field goal from TCU kicker Griffin Kell to put the Frogs on the board first with 10:46 still in the first.

Punting away on its first two drives of the day, Kansas relied heavily on its defense through the first quarter - stopping the Frogs on three consecutive drives heading into the second quarter.

2Q:

Down 3-0 at the start of the second, Kansas looked to capitalize off its stop with a series of strong rushes from running back(s) Devin Neal and Ky Thomas. A fourth-down pass from Daniels to receiver Quentin Skinner fell flat, though, and TCU took over at its own 32-yard line.

Back in possession with 10:22 to go in the half, TCU struggled to move the sticks and punted to Kansas for a second time. Starting at their own 19, the Jayhawks flew up to the 1-yard line, boosted by a 48-yard reception from tight end Mason Fairchild, but squandered the drive on a goal line fumble from Daniels.

The Frogs took advantage of the stop, going six plays and 99 yards downfield for a short-yardage touchdown from running back Kendre Miller to send TCU up 10-0 with 3:26 left in the first half. Kansas chipped in a field goal on the next drive but featured an injury to Daniels on the play preceding the score.

TCU looked to deal some late-quarter damage, but Frogs quarterback Max Duggan was intercepted by Kansas linebacker O.J. Burroughs, rounding out the half.

3Q:

Coming out of the break with the football, Kansas trailed 10-3 after losing its starting quarterback late in the first half. Shifting the offense over to backup quarterback Jason Bean, the Jayhawks scored on a quick floater touchdown from Bean to Fairchild in its first drive back.

The KU defense shut down the Horned Frogs in three plays on the following drive, starting again at its own 25-yard line with 12:01 still in the third. After going three-and-out, Kansas got the ball back on a fumble by TCU receiver Geor’Quarius Spivey with 9:42 to go in the third.

Using the momentum, Kansas scored after the takeaway on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Bean to receiver Luke Grimm shortly after the fumble recovery, taking a 17-10 lead - KU’s first of the day. TCU answered back quick with 6:29 to play in the quarter, tying the score at 17-17 on a 51-yard touchdown pass from Duggan to Derius Davis.

TCU linebacker Jamoi Hodge picked off Bean on the next drive, setting up another score for the Frogs on a short-yardage touchdown rush from Duggan moments later. Kansas, down 24-17, responded fast with a 48-yard touchdown pass from Bean to receiver Skinner with 1:50 left in the quarter.

The Frogs reclaimed the lead, 31-34, on another score late in the third, a 25-yard touchdown pass from Duggan to receiver Taye Barber.

4Q:

The KU offense seemed to carry over its rhythm early into the fourth quarter, but a fourth-down field goal attempt from kicker Jacob Borcila flanked left and handed the possession back over to TCU, still leading 31-24, with 8:03 still to go. Kansas stopped TCU on the next drive, regaining possession, again, with 6:40 left on the clock.

Back on offense, Kansas rolled downfield for a 29-yard touchdown pass from Bean to Skinner, tying the score at 31-31 with 4:21 left in the game. TCU snapped back soon after, scoring on a 24-yard touchdown pass from Duggan to receiver Quentin Johnston, pushing the Frogs ahead 38-31 with 1:36 left to go.

Kansas made its way up to the TCU 34-yard line, but a fourth-down incompletion handed the ball back to the Frogs with 0:37 to go, killing off Kansas’ last shot to tie the game.

We will have much more to come in our postgame coverage.