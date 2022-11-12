Kansas dropped its Week 10 road test at Texas Tech 43-28 on Saturday night in Lubbock,

Trailing by eight points with 4:09 left to play, Kansas quarterback Jason Bean (17 of 28, 270 yards, 3 TDs) fumbled the ball near the KU 16-yard line and Tech’s Jaylon Hutchings scooped it up to take possession right back. The turnover set up an easy score for the Red Raiders to stave off the Jayhawks (6-4, 3-4 Big 12).

The KU offense racked up 525 yards of total offense, with 293 coming through the air. The Jayhawks finished the game 5 of 12 on third down, struggling to contest the Red Raiders (5-5, 3-4 Big 12) game-long lead throughout the second half.

1Q:

Winning the opening coin toss, Kansas deferred the kickoff to the Red Raiders. Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith capped off a 75-yard drive with a short-yardage touchdown rush to grab an early 7-0 lead. Kansas snapped right back after the score, making the contest at 7-7 on a 66-yard catch-and-run touchdown by tight end Jared Casey.

Texas Tech took a 10-7 lead with 5:53 to go in the first quarter, jumping to a 24-7 lead on consecutive touchdowns when Kansas turned the ball over twice, once on a missed field goal attempt by Jacob Borcila and another 4th and short.

2Q:

Down three scores, Kansas edged its way back into the fight when its defense stopped the Red Raiders for the first time of the night and responded with a 16-yard touchdown scramble by quarterback Jason Bean.

The KU defense’s first stop of the night yielded another score – a 3-yard TD pass from Bean to wide receiver Luke Grimm – with 2:31 left in the first half. Kansas defensive end Lonnie Phelps made a fourth-down tackle in the backfield on the next series, stalling the Red Raiders and handing the ball back to the Jayhawks with 56 seconds left before halftime.

Looking to strike another target for six, Bean was picked off with 13 seconds left in the half and Texas Tech took advantage of the turnover with a 51-yard field goal, heading into the locker room with a 27-21 lead over Kansas.

3Q:

Opening the second half with possession, Kansas fell flat on another field goal try by Borcila and turned over the ball with 7:55 to go in the third quarter. A sack by KU defensive lineman Malcolm Lee fueled another stop for the Jayhawk defense on Tech’s first drive of the half.

Kansas punted the ball away after managing just 8 yards on three plays on its second drive of the second half. Texas Tech, still leading 27-21, carried the game clock into the fourth quarter of its next series.

4Q:

The Red Raiders opened the fourth quarter with a score – a 9-yard rush by Tech quarterback Tyler Shough – followed by a failed 2-point try left Tech with a 33-21 lead over the Jayhawks with 14:52 still to go. Kansas soaked up 3:03 of the clock on its next drive, punting away for the fourth consecutive empty offensive drive.

A third-down pass breakup led by Kansas corner Cobee Bryant forced the Red Raiders to punt away with 9:52 remaining. Starting at its own 40, Kansas cut into the Tech lead, 33-28, on a 20-yard TD pass by Bean to wide receiver Quentin Skinner with 8:06 left.

Punching through a late field goal, Texas Tech took a 36-28 lead with 4:19 left to go. The Red Raiders’ defense made a major play on the next drive, stripping the ball from Bean and recovering deep in KU territory. The turnover resulted in a near game-sealing score for Texas Tech – a 5-yard TD run by running back Tahj Brooks – with 3:33 left.

Kansas true freshman Ethan Vasko took over at QB on the final KU drive, completing 3 of 5 passes for 22 yards.

We will have much more to come in our postgame coverage.