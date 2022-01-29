Quick Recap: Kansas can't hang with Kentucky, falls 80-62 at home

Outpaced from the tip, No. 12 Kentucky plowed through No. 5 Kansas 80-62 Saturday night in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The loss ends the Jayhawks’ five-game winning streak and hands the Wildcats their eighth win at Allen Fieldhouse.

Senior Ochai Agbaji and junior Christian Braun each added 13 in the loss for the Jayhawks, while KU (17-3, 6-1 Big 12) holistically shot 41% from the field and were outrebounded by Kentucky 41-to-29.

First Half:

Despite some early three-point magic from Jalen Wilson, Kansas struggled to fend off Kentucky from the tipoff. Oscar Thsiebwe led the Wildcats on an early 8-0 run to grab a 10-5 lead over the Jayhawks within the first 4:00 of the game.

Two threes from Christian Braun and Remy Martin fueled the fire behind the arc to inch KU closer (14-11 UK) with 14:17 to go in the first. Kentucky stayed hot on the offense end though, swinging the ball to Savhir Wheeler for a long two, going up 21-13 halfway towards the break.

A three from Ochai Agbaji ended a near 3:00 scoring drought for Kansas, but it was met with an and-one layup from Tshiebwe to re-affirm the Wildcats’ lead (28-16) with 8:26 in the half. Kellan Grady forced the Jayhawks’ first timeout shortly after, drilling his second three of the night.

Dajuan Harris flashed his scoring ability for Kansas after the short break, flying up and down the floor on back-to-back baskets, including a one-hand jam.

Still down 41-28 after Harris’ surge in transition, the Wildcats kept the Jayhawks in check through the last 3:00 of the half. Battling some three-point chemistry from Wheeler and Grady, Kansas struggled to fix its defensive miscues and found themselves trailing 51-31 at the half.

Second Half:

Kentucky’s Keion Brooks Jr. made two trips to the free-throw line less than 5:00 back on the floor, keeping the Jayhawks under wraps 60-38 with 15:46 left in the second. Agbaji sparked some life for Kansas on a breakaway layup, drawing the foul to cut down Kentucky’s lead to 62-48 with 13:00 remaining.

Rebounding troubles put a damper on KU’s second-half mojo, as the Wildcat offense picked its rhythm back up on a three from Brooks Jr. midway through the second.

Looking for the Jayhawks’ motor from a few possessions prior, a series of jumpers from Agbaji couldn’t pull KU from the swamp as Kentucky led 73-52 with less than 6:00 to play. Tshiebwe took care of business late for the WIldcats, gliding through the KU defense for 4 answered points to advance the UK lead to 80-58 with little over 2:00 left.

Outmatched in the final minute(s), Jalen Coleman-Lands shaved a couple of points off the Wildcats lead (80-62) before the final bell, as the Jayhawks fell on their home court.

We will have much more to come in our postgame coverage.