Quick Recap: Kansas comes up short to Texas Tech 75-67

Despite a late push, Kansas (12-2, 1-1 Big 12) wasn’t able to overcome Texas Tech Saturday afternoon, falling 75-67 in Lubbock, TX.

Ochai Agbaji led the Jayhawks’ scoring with 24 points, going strong behind the arc hitting 6-9. Jalen Wilson aided the offense with 20 points of his own, posting 3-5 from the three-point line in KU’s first conference loss of the season.

First Half:

A shaky start from the Kansas offense spelled early trouble for the Jayhawks, as the Red Raiders forced 5 turnovers on the defensive end to start off the day. Jalen Wilson stacked up KU’s first 7 points, finding some early success in transition.

A pair of early charge calls against Christian Braun and Jalen Coleman-Lands took away opportunities to grab an early lead and kept the TTU offense barreling down on Kansas early.

Mounting the early pressure, Texas Tech forced the Jayhawks to shoot from behind the arc early, making it hard for KU senior David McCormack to find the rim. Regrouping from a 7-2 run by the Red Raiders, Kansas tied the game back up at 19-19 with 7:55 left in the first half.

Turnover troubles continued plaguing KU’s offense towards the end of the half, setting up a short 28-25 deficit to chase down before the break. A 7-0 burst from the Red Raiders’ offense resulted in its largest lead of the game (33-25) heading into the locker room.

Second Half:

Kansas couldn’t shake the Red Raiders’ spark out of the locker room, as transition problems from Wilson allowed TTU to grab a 37-27 lead less than 3:00 back on the floor. A third personal foul against Mitch Lightfoot set up a powerful three-pointer for the Red Raiders to go up 40-29 at the under 16:00 timeout.

Agbaji cut down the Red Raiders’ lead to just 5 on his third three-point bucket of the day. But his spark was short-lived as the senior exited the game due to foul trouble (4) with 12:52 to play as the Jayhawks trailed 48-37 following a 6-0 run from TTU.

Down 11 midway through the second half, the Jayhawks picked up a little steam after Agbaji re-entered the game while carrying 4 fouls. The senior helped bring KU back within 5 points on a three-point jumper with 8:19 to play.

Wilson added to his big day at a critical time, knocking down his third three-pointer of the day to bring the Red Raiders’ lead down to 56-51 with little over 7:00 left in the half. Trying to sustain its late push, Braun gifted KU with 6 straight points to bring the deficit to 69-64 with 2:25 remaining.

Hitting a vital three-pointer with little over 1:00 to play, Agbaji lifted Kansas within 4 points. But it wouldn’t be enough to keep the Red Raiders capitalized on its free throws late to escape with the win.

We will have much more to come in our postgame coverage.