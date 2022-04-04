Quick Recap: Kansas cuts down the nets after second-half comeback vs. UNC

New Orleans – After trailing by as much as 16 before halftime, Kansas fought back in the second half to defeat North Carolina 72-69 and earn the KU program’s fourth national title. Five Jayhawks (McCormack – 15, Wilson – 15, Martin – 14, Agbaji – 12, and Braun – 12) contributed immensely on the offensive end. KU turned around its shooting in the second half, finishing the night at 43% from the field and 50% at the free-throw line.

First Half (Kansas 25, North Carolina 40)

Senior Ochai Agbaji wasted no time putting up the first three-pointer, helping the Jayhawks jump out to a 7-0 start behind a jumper from fellow senior David McCormack and some early free-throws from redshirt sophomore Jalen Wilson. A 7-0 run turned the tides for North Carolina, as junior Armando Bacot handed the Tar Heels its first lead of the game for a moment. But the KU offense stepped back into rhythm midway towards the break, recapturing the lead, 15-12, on pair of 2s from junior Christian Braun and super senior Mitch Lightfoot. But Kansas fell inconsistent through the next 5:00, falling behind once again on a 14-4 series that handed the Tar Heels a 28-22 lead capped off by back-to-back 3s from graduate senior Brady Manek. A trio of free throws from UNC sophomore RJ Davis then sent Kansas down 10, its largest deficit of the game, with 3:46 to go in the first half. Finishing the half quietly, the Jayhawks had 16 uncontested points leading up to the final minutes as Bacot and company hung a 40-25 lead over KU heading into the locker room.

Second Half (Kansas 72, North Carolina 69)