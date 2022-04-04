Quick Recap: Kansas cuts down the nets after second-half comeback vs. UNC
New Orleans – After trailing by as much as 16 before halftime, Kansas fought back in the second half to defeat North Carolina 72-69 and earn the KU program’s fourth national title.
Five Jayhawks (McCormack – 15, Wilson – 15, Martin – 14, Agbaji – 12, and Braun – 12) contributed immensely on the offensive end. KU turned around its shooting in the second half, finishing the night at 43% from the field and 50% at the free-throw line.
First Half (Kansas 25, North Carolina 40)
Senior Ochai Agbaji wasted no time putting up the first three-pointer, helping the Jayhawks jump out to a 7-0 start behind a jumper from fellow senior David McCormack and some early free-throws from redshirt sophomore Jalen Wilson.
A 7-0 run turned the tides for North Carolina, as junior Armando Bacot handed the Tar Heels its first lead of the game for a moment. But the KU offense stepped back into rhythm midway towards the break, recapturing the lead, 15-12, on pair of 2s from junior Christian Braun and super senior Mitch Lightfoot.
But Kansas fell inconsistent through the next 5:00, falling behind once again on a 14-4 series that handed the Tar Heels a 28-22 lead capped off by back-to-back 3s from graduate senior Brady Manek. A trio of free throws from UNC sophomore RJ Davis then sent Kansas down 10, its largest deficit of the game, with 3:46 to go in the first half.
Finishing the half quietly, the Jayhawks had 16 uncontested points leading up to the final minutes as Bacot and company hung a 40-25 lead over KU heading into the locker room.
Second Half (Kansas 72, North Carolina 69)
Opening the second half with a defensive stop and dunk from McCormack, Kansas came out with probably the best momentum they could. Slowly fighting the Tar Heels off the boards, a pair of big-time rebounds from Braun supported an 8-0 burst bringing KU back into the picture 45-41 with 14:15 still to play.
Rounding off 12 points in 3:00, Kansas worked its way back within 1 point on a fastbreak score from Braun with 12:44 still to go in the second half. Agbaji retied the game at 50-50 from the free-throw line shortly after, followed up by 6 quick points from senior Remy Martin and Wilson to place KU out front 56-50 after trailing by as much as 15 at the half.
A three from UNC sophomore Puff Johnson tied the game at 57-57 with 7:48 to play, placing the Tar Heels right back in contention after the Kansas resurgence. Battling off the glass through the next few minutes, Kansas led 65-61 after exchanging baskets, including two 3s from Martin and Wilson, through the 3:45 mark.
Manek contributed valuable minutes late for North Carolina, grabbing the lead, 69-68, after drilling two free throws and laying in a tough basket with 1:41 left. After going up 72-69 with 0:38 left, Kansas took away two rebounds from the Tar Heels and denied a pair of three-point tries with 0:04 remaining.
Stepping out of bounds shortly after inbounding the ball with 0:04 remaining, KU sophomore Dajuan Harris handed North Carolina one last attempt to tie the game, which was also denied and sealed the championship victory for Kansas in the final second(s).
We will have much more to come in our postgame coverage.