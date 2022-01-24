Quick Recap: Kansas defeats Texas Tech 94-91 in double-overtime

Jumping into its tough five-game stretch head-on, Kansas (17-2, 6-1 Big 12) escaped Texas Tech in two overtimes 94-91 Monday night in thriller fashion.

Senior Ochai Agbaji had a monster night for the Jayhawks with 37 points, knocking down a career-high 7-12 shots from the three-point line. Following up the scoring was Christian Braun (15) and David McCormack (13), each finding 40+ minutes on the floor.

First Half:

Cleaning up the glass early, Kansas grabbed a quick 5-0 lead but the initial spark from the offense didn’t fend off the Red Raiders too long after the tip. Sophomore Dajuan Harris reclaimed the lead (7-5) on a quick layup heading into the first media timeout.

A tight bucket inside from super senior Remy Martin pushed the Jayhawks in a positive direction, as KU stayed in control 13-11 midway through the first half.

Trading the lead briefly with the Red Raiders, a three from junior Christian Braun handed Kansas its best lead yet (26-20) with less than 6:00 left in the half. The Jayhawks looked to stay on top heading into the break, as senior David McCormack gave KU a 9-point lead (32-26) at the block.

A fast-break layup from Braun kept the Kansas offense rolling but Texas Tech got the last word before halftime, as two free-throws from TTU junior Malik Wilson kept the Red Raiders’ deficit at six (36-30) at the break.

Second Half:

Texas Tech quickly squashed its halftime deficit, but two threes from Agbaji less than 4:00 into the second half kept Kansas on top 46-43. TTU senior Marcus Santos-Silva kept the Red Raiders within reach at the free-throw line, still trailing by just 3 after back-to-back jumpers from fellow seniors Bryson Williams and Adonis Arms.

A rebound called out-of-bounds on KU hurt the Jayhawks' ability to sustain a short 4-0 run, but an intercepted pass from Braun allowed for an and-one basket from freshman KJ Adams to establish a decent 59-52 Kansas lead midway through the second half.

Capping off an 8-0 run from the Jayhawks, TTU senior Davion Warren broke the Red Raiders silence on a layup. But the momentum followed Kansas on the next possession, as Agbaji buried his sixth three-pointer of the game to keep a firm grip on Texas Tech 66-56 with 8:26 to play.

A charge called against Warren cost the Red Raiders late, as Agbaji followed up the turnover with an alley-oop slam placing Kansas up 12 (70-58) with little over 6:00 to play. A 14-4 push from Texas Tech challenged the Jayhawks late, as the Red Raiders came back within 2 points (74-72) with 1:28 remaining on the clock.

Both squads exchanged free throws with less than 1:00 to go, resulting in a 75-73 Kansas lead with 0:19 to play after an out-bounds call went to Texas Tech. A near-lethal foul against Wilson ended up tying the game at 75-75 after TTU’s Terrence Shannon drilled both attempts leaving before the end of regulation.

Overtime:

Grabbing a 78-77 lead in the first 1:00 of overtime (5:00 total), Kansas drained its final timeout with 3:24 to play. A tipped ball from Harris set up free throws for Agbaji, who could only snag one as the Red Raiders remained on top 80-70 with little over 2:00 to play.

Kansas trailed 82-80 after a much-needed basket from Braun with roughly a 1:30 to go, but goaltending foul on Agbaji shortly after worsened their situation, putting KU down by 5 with little over a 1:00 left. The senior followed up his foul with a layup, drawing a foul and making the score 85-82 with 0:30 left in OT 1.

Despite picking up an extra point from Agbaji’s layup, a free throw from TTU’s Wilson forced Kansas to shoot a three with less than 0:20 to go. Finding Agbaji with 0:07 left in OT 1, the senior drilled a downtown three to send the game into a second overtime.

Overtime 2:

Texas Tech opened the scoring in the second OT, but a foul on TTU freshman Daniel Batcho allowed Braun to tie the game at 88-88 with 4:00 left. Rebounding a missed three from TTU’s McCullar, Agbaji drew a foul shortly after to send KU up 1 (89-88) with 3:20 to go.

A three-pointer from Williams placed the Red Raiders back in control, but a putback shot from Adams evened the score back up at 91-91 and forced a TTU timeout with 1:39 remaining. Drawing a foul with little over 1:00 to play, Wilson pushed Kansas out front 92-91.

A turnover from TTU’s McCullar resulted in a steal from Wilson, resulting in a foul drawn by Braun to push KU up 2 (94-91) and fend off the Red Raiders in the second overtime.

