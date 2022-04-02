Quick Recap: Kansas defeats Villanova 81-65, heading to national title

New Orleans – Top-seeded Kansas was the sharper team Saturday night in the Final Four semifinal round, passing up No. 2 seed Villanova 81-65 for a seat in the 2022 NCAA Men's Final Four Championship Game. Senior David McCormack feasted on the Wildcats' defense, finishing the night with 25 points (10-12) and pulling down nine rebounds along the way. Three other Jayhawks (Agbaji - 21, Wilson - 11, Braun - 10) finished in double-digits, leading KU to its first national title appearance since 2012. The Jayhawks, holistically, shot 54% (29-54) from the field against the Wildcats.

First Half (Kansas 40, Villanova 29)

Villanova got off to a sleepy start in the first 5:00, falling behind 10-2 after four faulty turnovers from the Wildcats’ offense set up two big threes from KU senior Ochai Agbaji to kick things off strong for the Jayhawks. Agbaji continued his three-point onslaught to help Kansas sustain a 19-8 lead midway through the first half. Fellow senior David McCormack also pitched in seven points in the first 10:00, taking advantage of his two early trips to the free-throw line. Two 3s from Villanova seniors Jermaine Samuels and Caleb Daniels brought the Wildcats back into the conversation for a moment, but a 7-0 KU response led by McCormack and sophomore Dajuan Harris kept the Wildcats on their toes. Ahead 38-19 with little under 5:00 left before the break, Kansas slowed up its push and Villanova began to break the mold with an uncontested 10-0 run led by seniors Collin Gillespie and Brandon Slater to bring the Wildcats within nine points with just 1:15 left in the half. A late jumper from super senior Mitch Lightfoot brought the Kansas lead back to double-digits, as the Jayhawks lead Villanova 40-29 heading into the locker room.

Second Half (Kansas 81, Villanova 61)