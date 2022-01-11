Quick Recap: Kansas edges past Iowa State 62-61

In a thriller finish, No. 9 Kansas (13-2, 2-1 Big 12) slipped away 62-61 from a late push from No. 15 Iowa State to find the win column Tuesday night at Allen Fieldhouse.

Ochai Agbaji led the scoring for the Jayhawks with 22 points, knocking down 4-8 shots from the perimeter. KU shot 79% from the free-throw line, holding on late to squeak out a win against the Cyclones.

First Half:

Getting the start over an absent super senior Remy Martin, freshman KJ Adams made a loud entrance, finding both a slam and block less than 3:00 into play for the Jayhawks. Combatting the ISU defense early on, Kansas suffered a near 4:00 scoring drought that was broken by a pair of free throws from sophomore Dajuan Harris.

After forcing a turnover from the Cyclones, senior Ochai Agbaji grabbed the Jayhawks’ first lead of the night (10-9) on a three-point make. Kansas didn’t pull ahead for long though, as ISU quickly reclaimed its lead on a 9-0 run emphasized by a three-point make from freshman Gabe Kalscheur, putting the Cyclones up 19-10 with 10:39 left in the half.

Kansas posted 8 turnovers in the first 11+ minutes of the half but received a spark from super senior Mitch Lightfoot on back-to-back layups to place KU within 6 points of ISU with 6:48 left before the break. Responding big after the under 7:00 timeout, the Jayhawks tied the score at 26-26 on another three from Agbaji.

Looking to capture the lead before halftime, Kansas forced a turnover with 0:32 left in the half while trailing by just a basket. Driving in for one last shot, Mitch Lightfoot couldn’t finish at the rim and sent KU into the break down 33-31.

Second Half:

Soaring out of the locker room, the Jayhawks quickly grabbed the lead at the free-throw line less than 1:00 back on the floor. Building on its lead, KU embarked on a 9-2 run to go up 43-35 with 14:25 left in the second half.

The Cyclones looked to dig into Kansas’s momentum midway through the half but missed the opportunity on a strong block from senior Jayhawk Jalen Coleman-Lands. The personal fouls were stacking up for KU in the second half, as Harris, Lightfoot, and Coleman-Lands shared 5 by the 7:40 mark.

Kansas’ control was tested late, leading 55-48 with 4:46 left to play. A costly foul against Harris on the three-point line sent the Cyclones’ senior Izaiah Brockington to the free-throw line to bring ISU back within 5 points.

Another block, this time from KU senior David McCormack, gave the Jayhawks critical possession while ahead by 4 with 1:25 left on the clock. Unable to capitalize on the takeaway, ISU stretched a long 2-point basket to create a 1-point (58-57) ball game with 0:50 remaining.

Grabbing a late foul off the Cyclones, Agbaji knocked down two free throws for Kansas to send the Jayhawks up 1 with 0:25 left on the clock. ISU quickly answered with a three-pointer from Brockington, forcing KU to find Dajuan Harris late who connected a vital basket with 0:07 to squeeze out the close win.

We will have much more to come in our postgame coverage.