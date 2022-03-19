Quick Recap: Kansas escapes Creighton 79-72, grabs Sweet Sixteen seat

Fighting for its seat in the Sweet Sixteen, No. 1 seeded Kansas pulled away from No. 9 seed Creighton in the final second(s) 79-72 after a tough battle in the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Super senior Remy Martin led the KU scoring with 20 points, including 2-of-5 three-point makes along the way. Senior Ochai Agbaji, despite a cold start, made significant contributions in the second half with 15 points and 3 assists of his own. Kansas had a monster night on the glass, grabbing 47 rebounds, with 34 coming on the defensive end. Four Jayhawks (Wilson 14, Braun 8, Agbaji 8, and Martin 7) ended with 7+ rebounds against the Bluejays.

First Half (Kansas 39, Creighton 38)

Playing with some added urgency without big man Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton competed with Kansas on the offensive end from the very beginning. Both squads exchanged 3s throughout the first 10:00, but Creighton was hot through the last 8:30 of the first half with four consecutive 3s between Hawkins, Kaluma, and senior Alex O’Connell. Freshman Arthur Kaluma lead the Bluejays’ first-half scoring with 13 points alongside senior Ryan Hawkins, who posted 11 points. Martin kept the Kansas offense fighting toe-to-toe with the Bluejays, leading the Jayhawks in the first half with 16 points, including two three-point makes. Despite 14 combined points chipped in from junior Christian Braun and redshirt sophomore Jalen Wilson, Martin scored 8 of the last 10 points scored in the final 6:00 of the first half to keep the Jayhawks out front at the break.

Second Half (Kansas 79, Creighton 72)