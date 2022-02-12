Quick Recap: Kansas escapes Oklahoma 71-69 at home

No. 8 Kansas (20-4, 9-2 Big 12) regrouped in the second half to push past Oklahoma 71-69, avoiding a late scare from the Sooners in the final minute(s).

Redshirt sophomore Jalen Wilson led the way for the Jayhawks with 22 points, tacking on a three-pointer along the way. Braun followed up the scoring with 18, adding two baskets behind the arc in the home win.

First Half (Kansas 31, Oklahoma 34):

Senior David McCormack found an early groove inside for the Jayhawks, laying in 7 points less than 5:00 after the tip.

But the Sooners stayed sharp offensively, finding repeated open looks and grabbing a 19-13 lead midway through the half after a 10-2 run capped off by OU senior Tanner Groves to force Kansas’ first timeout.

Shortly after, A three-point spark from Agbaji was answered by OU freshman CJ Noland to keep the Sooners in command 24-16 with 9:36 left in the first.

Kansas shifted the tides a little bit after scoring just 5 points in 5+ minutes, as a pair of rebounds from both Agbaji and redshirt sophomore Jalen Wilson helped bring the Jayhawks within 4 (24-20) with 5:57 before halftime.

Tapping into its mojo again before the break, Kansas edged a little closer to the Sooners on a three-point make from junior Christian Braun to help cut down the KU deficit to 34-31 heading into the locker room.

Second Half (Kansas 71, Oklahoma 69):

Carrying its momentum into the second half, Kansas roared back with some chemistry in the lane from Braun and Wilson. A quick pass from Braun to McCormack for 2 grabbed the Jayhawks’ first lead (46-45) since the first half with 14:22 to play.

Groves wasn’t finished for the Sooners though, as the OU senior kept Kansas’ biting heels with his fourth three-pointer of the day midway through the half to mount a 57-52 lead on the Jayhawks after a quick 5-0 run.

Wilson had an answer for Groves though, nailing a three-point bucket with little under 8:00 to go to bring the Jayhawks back within 2 (57-55). Freshman Zach Clemence added his own three shortly after, helping to push the Jayhawks to a 61-57 lead with 4:50 to go.

Oklahoma worked themselves into foul trouble late in the game, losing Umoja Gibson on his fifth personal foul with 1:32 to play. Up 69-64 with less than 1:00 left, Kansas avoided a late scare from the Sooners, who came back within 2 points before the final bell.

We will have much more to come in our postgame coverage.