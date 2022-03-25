Quick Recap: Kansas escapes Providence 66-61 in Sweet 16
Regrouping from a late push from No. 4 Providence, the No. 1 seeded Kansas Jayhawks put away the Friars in the Sweet 16 Friday night, 66-61, advancing to the Elite Eight on Sunday to face either 11-seed Iowa State or 10-seed Miami.
Dipping into double-digits for a fifth-straight game, super senior Remy Martin led the Kansas scoring with 23 points, going just 1-of-4 from the three-point line. Kansas, holistically, shot just 39% (22-56) against the Friars.
First Half (Kansas 26, Providence 17)
Faced with a tight Friars defense right from the tip, Kansas had difficulty jumping out ahead right from the tipoff. In the Jayhawks’ favor, Providence went cold from the three-point line the first half, hitting just 1-of-13 attempts behind the arc.
In addition to the Friars’ offensive woes, the Jayhawks outrebounded Providence 28-22 in the first half.
Building a comfortable 19-8 lead behind super senior Remy Martin’s 13 first-half points, KU was sitting comfortably until the final 3:45 of the half. The Friars placed itself in the final minute(s), cutting its deficit to just 26-17 heading into the locker room.
Second Half (Kansas 66, Providence 61)
Emerging back onto the scene in the second half, Providence took a clean stab at Kansas’ lead on a 6-0 run led by seniors A.J. Reeves and Ed Croswell to bring the Friars within 7 after trailing by as much as 13 after returning from the break.
Kansas gave up the lead for the first time late in the second half, when graduate forward Noah Horchler secured a quick layup to place the Friars up 48-47 with 5:49 remaining.
Not giving up that easily, the Jayhawks fought itself back into command on a 7-0 run scoring burst spearheaded by redshirt sophomore Jalen Wilson. Kansas maintained a single-digit lead into the final minute(s) until both Martin and Wilson put away the Sweet 16 victory at the free-throw line in the final 1:30.
We will have much more to come in our postgame coverage.