Quick Recap: Kansas escapes Providence 66-61 in Sweet 16

Regrouping from a late push from No. 4 Providence, the No. 1 seeded Kansas Jayhawks put away the Friars in the Sweet 16 Friday night, 66-61, advancing to the Elite Eight on Sunday to face either 11-seed Iowa State or 10-seed Miami. Dipping into double-digits for a fifth-straight game, super senior Remy Martin led the Kansas scoring with 23 points, going just 1-of-4 from the three-point line. Kansas, holistically, shot just 39% (22-56) against the Friars.

First Half (Kansas 26, Providence 17)

Faced with a tight Friars defense right from the tip, Kansas had difficulty jumping out ahead right from the tipoff. In the Jayhawks’ favor, Providence went cold from the three-point line the first half, hitting just 1-of-13 attempts behind the arc. In addition to the Friars’ offensive woes, the Jayhawks outrebounded Providence 28-22 in the first half. Building a comfortable 19-8 lead behind super senior Remy Martin’s 13 first-half points, KU was sitting comfortably until the final 3:45 of the half. The Friars placed itself in the final minute(s), cutting its deficit to just 26-17 heading into the locker room.

Second Half (Kansas 66, Providence 61)