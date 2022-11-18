No. 6 Kansas slipped past Southern Utah 82-76 on Friday at Allen Fieldhouse, winning a fourth consecutive game, and the final one, under assistant Norm Roberts as acting coach during KU coach Bill Self’s four-game suspension.

After leading the scoring effort at Duke, Jalen Wilson led the Jayhawks, again, on Friday with 33 points, six rebounds, and four assists. Gradey Dick followed up Wilson with 18 points, finishing the night with matching a game-high four 3s and bringing down six rebounds of his own. Kevin McCullar led KU off the glass with a team-high eight rebounds.

Leading by just a basket at halftime, Kansas couldn’t seem to shake the Thunderbirds throughout the night. Even after grabbing an eight-point lead in the final two minutes, S-Utah fought back within one point with a minute to go. The Jayhawks finished the night shooting 50.8% (33 of 65) from the field, including 40% (6 of 15) from behind the arc.

Get up to speed...

Kansas starting five

G Dajuan Harris

G Gradey Dick

F Jalen Wilson

G Kevin McCullar

F KJ Adams

First Half:

Under 16 timeout

KU wins the tip. The first score of the game came from S-Utah’s Harrison Butler, as the Thunderbirds rolled to an early 7-2 lead. Three consecutive 3s, including two by Gradey Dick, gave KU its first lead of the night with 16:33 to go. Tevian Jones laid in an easy layup moments later to keep S-Utah within two points of the Jayhawks. Kansas 11, S-Utah 9

Under 12 timeout

Jalen Wilson scored three points after drawing a foul on a layup shortly after the first timeout, pushing KU ahead 14-9 by the 14:28 mark. Ernest Udeh and Bobby Pettiford were the first Jayhawks off the bench around this time.

S-Utah also warmed up behind the arc, as Butler and Maizen Fausett knocked down three 3s to reclaim the lead, 18-4, with 12:21 to go in the first half. Layups by Butler and Drake Allen added to the Thunderbirds’ lead, 22-16, heading into the second floor timeout. Kansas 16, S-Utah 22

Under 8 timeout

Dajuan Harris dropped his first points of the game after the break on a layup, followed by another two-pointer from Dick to bring KU back within a basket of S-Utah. A free throw by Allen extended S-Utah’s lead to three points. Back-to-back layups by KJ Adams reclaimed the lead for KU, briefly, before Jones snatched it back on a quick layup. Kansas 24, S-Utah 25

Under 4 timeout

Swapping the lead a handful of times, S-Utah managed a 35-31 lead nearing the 4:30 mark. Joseph Yesufu brought KU within two points of the Thunderbirds on a layup but turned over the ball heading into the fourth floor timeout. Kansas 33, S-Utah 35

Halftime

A layup y Harris and a dunk from Zuby Ejiofor, his first points of the game, helped push KU back out in front of S-Utah, 37-36, with 2:58 left in the first half. A three-pointer by Jones sent the lead back to the Firebirds with 1:35 to go, but Wilson tied things up at 39-39 with 35 seconds remaining.

Regaining possession second(s) before the half, KU jumped ahead 41-39 on another two-pointer by Wilson, assisted by Harris. Kansas 41, S-Utah 39

Second Half:

Under 16 timeout

Jones, who opened the half with a 3, breached the 20-point mark with 16:25 still to play. A back-n-forth series between Wilson and Jones kept the lead shifting between the squads before a fastbreak layup by Jason Spurgin. Kansas 45, S-Utah 46

Under 12 timeout

S-Utah led KU 50-49 after another series of quick baskets, featuring a contested layup from Dajuan Harris. Three-straight possessions for the Jayhawks yielded no points through nearly two minutes until a Harris two-pointer in transition tied the game. Kansas 53, S-Utah 53

Under 8 timeout

Wilson sent knocked down a three-pointer, sealing a 7-0 KU run with 10:20 to go to give the Jayhawks their biggest boost of the half. Kevin McCullar broke his silence shortly after, scoring his first points of the night on a layup to advance KU’s lead to 62-55 at the 9:13 mark.

The Thunderbirds didn’t stray far though, offensively, staying within four points by the 7:55 mark. Kansas 63, S-Utah 59

Under 4 timeout

A three-point bucket from Fausett brought S-Utah back within one point of KU, as the Jayhawks then jumped out further ahead on a 4-0 spurt led by Wilson. Kansas 69, S-Utah 67

End of regulation

Spurgin helped S-Utah back within one point, again, of KU at the free-throw line. A 7-0 run led by Wilson and Adams pushed KU ahead, 77-69, with 2:11 left. Scores by Allen and Jones generated seven consecutive points, bringing S-Utah back in contention, 77-76, with a minute left to go in the ballgame.

A late 3 from Dick pushed KU ahead, 80-76, with 40 seconds left. Looking to score fast, S-Utah fouled McCullar in the process and coughed up one point. Fouled on the next possession, Harris added a free throw of his own to close out the contest. Kansas 82, S-Utah 76

We will have much more to come in our postgame coverage.