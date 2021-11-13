Quick Recap: Kansas escapes Texas in OT 57-56 in Austin

Here is the fast recap from the 57-56 win over Texas. We will have much more coverage after the game.

1Q:

Handing Jalon Daniels the starting quarterback job, Kansas got off to a hot start against the Longhorns. Finding a rhythm on the ground early, Devin Neal punched in a touchdown for the Jayhawks on the opening drive to send KU up 7-0 early.

Looking to answer after the score, Texas was able to push up to the Kansas 36-yard line. But disaster struck just a minute into the drive, UT quarterback Casey Thompson fumbled the ball while being hit and turned possession back over to KU.

Responding quickly after the turnover, Kansas running back Amauri Pesek-Hickson moved the Jayhawks up into the red zone late into the first quarter. Daniels then connected with Mason Fairchild for the Jayhawks' second touchdown of the night, pushing KU ahead 14-0 just before the second quarter.

2Q:

The Longhorns struck back to open the second quarter. Converting back-to-back third downs, Texas cut down Kansas' lead to 14-7 on a touchdown with 12:14 to play in the half.

Kansas couldn't feed off its early momentum after the Texas score, as the Jayhawks were forced to punt away after a quick three-and-out. Kansas' quick lead vanished on the next drive, as a quarterback change from Thompson to Hudson Card led the Longhorns to a game-tying touchdown pass.

Tied at 14-14 midway through the second quarter, Kansas didn't let Texas escape its grasp too quickly. Behind Daniels" arm, the Jayhawks were able to into the red zone once again after converting a long third down. Daniels added another KU touchdown on a quarterback keeper, pushing Kansas out front 21-14 with 2:25 left in the half.



Quarterback woes found Texas again on the following drive, as another fumble handed Kansas the football late in the second quarter. Taking advantage of the second turnover from the Longhorns, Kansas added another touchdown quickly on a quick dump Devin Neal to extend the lead 28-14.



Disaster found Texas on its next drive, as the first play of the possession resulted in an interception returned for a touchdown by Kansas freshman corner Jacobee Bryant, pushing Kansas further ahead 35-14 with little over 1:00 to play in the half.

Texas couldn't give any pushback heading into the locker room, as Kansas held a three-score lead heading into the second half.