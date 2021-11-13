Quick Recap: Kansas escapes Texas in OT 57-56 in Austin
Here is the fast recap from the 57-56 win over Texas. We will have much more coverage after the game.
1Q:
Handing Jalon Daniels the starting quarterback job, Kansas got off to a hot start against the Longhorns. Finding a rhythm on the ground early, Devin Neal punched in a touchdown for the Jayhawks on the opening drive to send KU up 7-0 early.
Looking to answer after the score, Texas was able to push up to the Kansas 36-yard line. But disaster struck just a minute into the drive, UT quarterback Casey Thompson fumbled the ball while being hit and turned possession back over to KU.
Responding quickly after the turnover, Kansas running back Amauri Pesek-Hickson moved the Jayhawks up into the red zone late into the first quarter. Daniels then connected with Mason Fairchild for the Jayhawks' second touchdown of the night, pushing KU ahead 14-0 just before the second quarter.
2Q:
The Longhorns struck back to open the second quarter. Converting back-to-back third downs, Texas cut down Kansas' lead to 14-7 on a touchdown with 12:14 to play in the half.
Kansas couldn't feed off its early momentum after the Texas score, as the Jayhawks were forced to punt away after a quick three-and-out. Kansas' quick lead vanished on the next drive, as a quarterback change from Thompson to Hudson Card led the Longhorns to a game-tying touchdown pass.
Tied at 14-14 midway through the second quarter, Kansas didn't let Texas escape its grasp too quickly. Behind Daniels" arm, the Jayhawks were able to into the red zone once again after converting a long third down. Daniels added another KU touchdown on a quarterback keeper, pushing Kansas out front 21-14 with 2:25 left in the half.
Quarterback woes found Texas again on the following drive, as another fumble handed Kansas the football late in the second quarter. Taking advantage of the second turnover from the Longhorns, Kansas added another touchdown quickly on a quick dump Devin Neal to extend the lead 28-14.
Disaster found Texas on its next drive, as the first play of the possession resulted in an interception returned for a touchdown by Kansas freshman corner Jacobee Bryant, pushing Kansas further ahead 35-14 with little over 1:00 to play in the half.
Texas couldn't give any pushback heading into the locker room, as Kansas held a three-score lead heading into the second half.
3Q:
Opening the second half with a different tone, the Longhorns scored on their opening drive to cut Kansas' lead to 35-21 early in the third quarter behind Thompson, the original starting UT quarterback.
Kansas answered quickly after the score, as Devin Neal continued his big night on the ground. The true freshman broke loose for a large chunk of yardage pushing the Jayhawks into the red zone and would punch in his second TD of the night just two plays later to improve the KU lead to 41-21.
Midway through the third quarter, the Kansas defense forced its first punt of the game. After the stop, Kansas' offense was shut down on third and long, sending the ball back to Texas with 6:27 to play in the third quarter.
Texas started chipping away at the lead again on a touchdown pass late in the quarter, bringing the game back to within two scores. The Longhorns brought the pressure on Daniels the next drive, forcing a second-straight punt from KU.
A blocked punt spelled more trouble for Kansas, as Texas took over operations deep in Jayhawk territory. The Longhorns capitalized on the special teams' mishap, adding another touchdown late in the third quarter to cut Kansas' lead to 42-35.
4Q:
Riding the Texas score into the fourth quarter, Kansas was faced with another crucial third-down situation again. Daniels couldn't connect with Wilson and forced another punt as the Jayhawks' offense fell stagnant.
After nearly another interception, Texas couldn't find a groove on the ground and was forced to punt away almost immediately after reclaiming possession with 13:58 still to play.
The Jayhawks began working the clock on the next drive, pushing into the red zone on a hard catch from redshirt freshman Trevor Kardell. The first down set up Daniels' third touchdown of the night, this time to Kwamie Lassiter II to boost KU's lead to 49-35 midway through the fourth quarter.
Kansas' defense struggled to complete tackles on the following drive, as the Longhorns converted back-to-back third downs to move into the red zone with 5:18 to play. Texas added a late score to cut the Jayhawks' lead down to 49-42 with 4:39 to play in the game.
With just over 1:00 to play, Thompson was intercepted by OJ Burroughs, handing the ball back to Kansas. The Jayhawks worked the clock down to 0:58 before punting away to the Longhorns.
Thompson connected with Charlie Brewer for a touchdown to tie the game at 49-49 with 0:22 to play in regulation. Kansas let the clock expire to push the matchup into overtime.
OT:
Texas opened overtime play with a touchdown pass from Thompson to Marcus Washington to jump ahead 56-49. Kansas responded to the score with a touchdown from Devin Neal, followed up by a successful 2-point conversion from Jalon Daniels to Jared Casey to come away with the win 57-56 in overtime.