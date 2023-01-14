Playing before a packed Allen Fieldhouse on the 125-year celebration of Kansas basketball, the No. 2 Jayhawks held on to defeat No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 on Saturday afternoon.

Leading by as much as 7, Kansas found itself neck-and-neck at 60-60 against the Cyclones with 35 seconds to go. After Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi fouled out of the game, KU forward KJ Adams Jr. made the game-sealing two-point jumper with 11 seconds left.

Gradey Dick led Kansas (17-1, 5-0 Big 12) with 21 points, including a 5 of 9 performance behind the arc. Jalen Wilson scored 16 points, pulled down 11 rebounds, and added a 3. Adams finished the day with 15 points, going 3 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Kansas starting five: Dajuan Harris, Gradey Dick, Jalen Wilson, Kevin McCullar Jr., and KJ Adams Jr. Iowa State starting five: Gabe Kalscheur, Jaren Holmes, Tamin Lipsey, Caleb Grill, and Osun Osunniyi.

Iowa State opened the contest with five consecutive points, including a two-hand jam by Osunniyi to break a nearly two-minute silence since ISU won the tipoff. Kansas, starting 2 of 5 from the field, tied the score at 5-5 before the first media timeout at the 15:33 mark.

Kansas scored 12 consecutively, building off three early ISU turnovers, to force a timeout by the Cyclones with 14:28 to go in the first half. Down 12-5, Iowa State cut its deficit back down to 4 points when Jaren Holmes knocked down a 3 shortly before the under-12 timeout.

Gabe Kalscheur scored Iowa State’s next four points, helping bring the Cyclones within as little as three points of the Jayhawks. A signal by Kevin McCullar Jr. led to a wide-open 3 by Gradey Dick to maintain a one-possession lead for Kansas, 18-14, with 7:59 left in the first half.

Ahead by 5 with 3:36 before halftime, Kansas couldn’t seem to shake down the Cyclones’ offense. Iowa State scored eight consecutively in the final 1:56 of the first half and captured the lead briefly on a 3 by Demarion Watson. A last-second layup by KJ Adams stole back the lead, 29-28, for the Jayhawks heading into the locker room.

Adams netted four of Kansas’ first seven points scored out of the break, but it wasn’t the right spark to build some momentum on Iowa State. The Cyclones flirted with the lead when Tamin Lipsey threw down a one-hand jam, but KU still led, 36-35, at the under-16 timeout.

Six points behind the arc by Gradey Dick took the wind out of ISU’s sails, tying the ballgame at 44-44, with 11:27 remaining in the second half. A 6-3 run by Iowa State, capped off by an easy 2 by Osunniyi, saw Kansas trailing the Cyclones by 3 just past the eight-minute mark.

Dick continued his three-point scoring late, bringing Kansas within a basket with 6:42 left on the clock. Two minutes and another ISU three-pointer by Kalscheur later, Wilson reclaimed the lead for Kansas with a long two-pointer, 55-53, at the under-4 timeout.

Iowa State recaptured the lead once more with three minutes left, tying the ballgame at 60-60 with just 35 seconds to go. The Cyclones had one last effort, a 3-point try by Caleb Grill, that fell short to let the Jayhawks escape with the one-basket victory.

*We will have more to come in our postgame coverage.