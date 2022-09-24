Kansas defeated Duke 35-27 on Saturday before a sellout home crowd, earning its fourth consecutive win of the season.

Leading 21-13 at halftime, the Jayhawks (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) resisted a late stand from the Blue Devils in the fourth quarter to secure its second home win of the year. Quarterback Jalon Daniels led the Kansas offense, completing 19-23 passes for 324 yards and four touchdowns.

The Jayhawks allowed 463 yards of total offense, with Mello Dotson leading the tackles column with eight (seven solo).

1Q:

Kansas marched 74 yards into the red zone on the first drive of the game. A sturdy Duke defense held up Kansas running back Devin Neal just short on fourth-and-goal, handing the Blue Devils possession with 8:41 to go in the first.

Responding with a stop of its own, the Kansas defense set up the Jayhawks’ first score of the game, a 6-yard touchdown pass from Daniels to tight end Trevor Kardell on their second offensive drive. Duke answered, soon after, on a short-yardage touchdown rush from running back Jaylen Coleman.

Tied 7-7 with 3:40 in the first, Kansas threatened to score again, but a fumble from running back Devin Neal handed Duke possession at their own 21-yard line with 0:30 left in the first.

2Q:

Duke couldn’t make anything of the fumble, punting away for a second time early into the second quarter. Mere moments later, Kansas running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. caught a pass deep left from Daniels and took it for a 73-yard touchdown.

Making their way back into Kansas territory, the Blue Devils were threatening again after a series of short bursts from running back Jordan Waters placed Duke at first-and-goal. The Jayhawks held Duke to just a 22-yard field goal on the drive, retaining a 14-10 lead with 6:20 to go in the half.

Having a big day, Kansas receiver Luke Grimm hauled in his fourth catch for the day for a 19-yard touchdown. Down 21-10 with 1:04 left in the half, Duke worked its way up top the KU 26-yard line and settled for a 37-yard field goal to cut down Kansas’ lead to 21-13 at halftime.

3Q:

Duke opened the second half slow and struggled to move through the Kansas defense on a quick, dump-and-go pass. After a late-hit call on Kansas DE Lonnie Phelps handed Duke some much-needed momentum, Kansas DT Eddie Wilson slammed the door on the drive with a big tackle on fourth-and-short.

Kansas responded with a 36-yard touchdown pass from Daniels to Lawrence Arnold, adding to its lead, 28-13, with 8:25 left in the third. The Jayhawks stopped Duke on the next drive, rolling into the fourth quarter with possession.

4Q:

Ahead 28-13, the Kansas offense was stopped and forced to punt from the Duke 41-yard line with 13:34 left to play. The Blue Devils capitalized on the stop, picking up three consecutive first downs before Jordan Waters found the paydirt to make it a one-score game with 8:54 left on the clock.

Kansas didn’t waste any time after the score, going eight plays and 75 yards downfield for a 3-yard touchdown run from Daniels. Duke answered the late score with a touchdown of their own, a 27-yard touchdown pass from Leonard to Jalon Calhoun to cut down the KU lead, again, to 35-27 with 2:40 left.

The Jayhawks punted away to Duke once more with 2:16 to go, setting up a last try from the Blue Devils. Working up to the Kansas 31-yard line, Duke turned over possession on a fourth down attempt, sealing the win for the Jayhawks.

We will have more to come in our postgame coverage.