Quick Recap: Kansas evades Texas in overtime, 70-63, in overtime

Battling down to the wire, No. 6 Kansas (25-6, 14-4) pushed past No. 21 Texas in overtime Saturday afternoon, 70-63, at Allen Fieldhouse to sustain at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season title.

Senior David McCormack led the Jayhawks' scoring with 22 points, assisted by redshirt sophomore Jalen Wilson who dropped 17 points and grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds in the overtime win over the Longhorns.

First Half (Kansas 35, Texas 33)

Both Kansas and Texas flashed their scoring abilities from the tip, as KU super senior Jalen Coleman-Lands and UT senior Courtney Ramey exchanged three-pointers within the first 3:00 of the game.

Ramey pushed the Longhorns ahead 10-9 at the free-throw line with 15:00 to go in the first half, channeling a 10-0 groove for Texas as junior Dylan Disu knocked down a three shortly after. Wilson ended Kansas' silence with a perimeter bucket of his own, cutting the Texas lead to 17-12 midway towards the break.

Kansas fought back to a 19-18 deficit, but issues in the paint limited the Jayhawks' ability to overcome the first-half hump. Back-to-back defensive recoveries from Wilson set up a short 5-0 burst to return the lead to KU, 24-23, with 5:26 to go in the first half.

The Longhorns reclaimed the lead after both Ramey and senior Jase Febres drilled a pair of threes. But David McCormack responded quickly on the other end, keeping the Jayhawks within reach with a 2-point jumper, as KU trailed Texas 29-28 with 3:23 before halftime.

Junior Christian Braun logged his first points of the game late, draining back-to-back three-point makes to overtake the Longhorns 35-31 with under 1:00 in the half. Kansas remained on top at halftime, 35-33, even after UT's last-second basket from Ramey.

Second Half (Kansas 57, Texas 57)

Ramey's three-point shooting set the tone for Texas in the second half, as the Longhorns made quick work of Kansas' halftime lead. Behind 41-40 less than 5:00 back on the floor, the Jayhawks caught a break on a three-pointer from sophomore Dajuan Harris to reclaim the lead for Kansas 43-41.

An and-one drawn from Braun fueled Kansas' momentum, followed up by a block from Harris that set up an added free throw from super senior Mitch Lightfoot to place KU ahead 47-45 midway through the second half.

Entering the bottom-half stretch, Kansas found themselves ahead 55-49 after breaking out for an 8-2 scoring run, as two free throws from Braun capped the offensive burst with 5:19 to play. But the Longhorns answered almost immediately with back-to-back threes from seniors Marcus Carr and Andrew Jones, evening the score at 55-55 with 3:54 remaining.

Texas tied the game at the free-throw line, 57-57, with 0:51 to go. A turnover from Wilson coughed up the following critical possession for Kansas, but a missed jumper from UT's Ramey handed the Jayhawks the basketball with 0:15 left on the clock.

A last-second jumper from Jalen Coleman-Lands appeared to have sealed the win, but upon further review, the shot was ruled to have fallen after the final buzzer.

OT (Kansas 70, Texas 63)

Carrying the energy into overtime, the Jayhawks countered two initial free throws from UT's Disu with a 6-0 run led by McCormack and Wilson at the free-throw line. Ahead 65-61 with just 1:00 left in overtime.

Texas made things close, 65-63, after another pair of free throws, this time from senior Timmy Allen. But a fastbreak slam from McCormack all but secured the win for Kansas with less than 0:40 to go, as Braun and senior Ochai Agbaji sealed up the Senior Night win at the free-throw line.

We will have much more to come in our postgame coverage.