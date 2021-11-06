Quick Recap: Kansas falls 35-10 in Sunflower Showdown

Kansas dropped its meeting with Kansas State in the Sunflower Showdown Saturday, falling behind in the second half 35-10.

The Jayhawks posted 274 yards of total offense, including 186 yards through the air in Kansas' 13th-straight loss to the Wildcats.

1Q:

Kansas opened the game with the ball, converting an early fourth-down call to stay alive but not for long. A quick pitch to true freshman Devin Neal was wrapped up for a loss, resulting in a punt for the Jayhawks.

KSU caught steam on the ground after the stop. A pair of large rushes from Duece Vaughn placed the Wildcats in the red zone midway through the first quarter.

The Wildcats kicked off the scoring on a goal-line touchdown from Vaughn on fourth down, taking a 7-0 lead on KSU's first drive of the game.

Responding to the score, Kansas pushed into KSU territory on a large 45-yard connection from Bean to redshirt sophomore Trevor Wilson. A Torry Locklin injury followed, resulting in a fourth-down field goal for the Jayhawks.

Cutting the lead to 7-3, Kansas couldn't contain the Wildcats offense before the end of the quarter. Skylar Thompson found Malik Knowles for a 68-yard touchdown to push the KSU lead to 14-3 after just two total plays on the scoring drive.

Kansas switched quarterback duties to Miles Kendrick after Bean was shaken up on the following drive. After taking two snaps, Kendrick suffered an injury and exited the game. Bean reentered the game after the injury timeout.

2Q:

Following back-to-back injury hiccups, Kansas marched downfield to the KSU 27-yard line on a roughing the passer penalty, along with a 12-yard rush from Bean. The Jayhawks couldn't find another first down and would miss a 39-yard field goal attempt to cap off the drive, turning the ball over on downs.

The Kansas defense made its first stop of the day following the missed field goal, stopping the Wildcats from crossing midfield after an intention grounding penalty, KSU punted away with 8:06 left in the half.

Unable to pick up a first down, Kansas punted after just a minute of possession. KSU took over operations at its own 21-yard line.

The Wildcats took advantage of the short drive from the Jayhawks, making their way into KU territory on a pair of rushes from sophomore Joe Ervin. KSU punched in another touchdown, jumping to a 21-3 lead with 2:50 to play in the half.

Kansas switched quarterback operations again, this time to current redshirt sophomore Jalon Daniels. Continuing to feed Devin Neal on the ground, the Jayhawks were unable to reach midfield and punted away with 0:30 to play before the break.

In the final seconds of the half, the Kansas defense came up with its second stop, forcing the Wildcats to stay on the ground and out of the endzone before halftime.

3Q:

Duece Vaughn opened the second half with a bang, carrying the ball 80 yards for a touchdown on the second play of the drive, bumping the Wildcats' lead to 28-3.

Rolling with Daniels into the second half, Kansas' offense fell stagnant on its first drive of the half. After coming up short on a pass to Devin Neal, the Jayhawks punted the ball away to KSU.



After the stop, the Jayhawks defense couldn't track down KSU's passing attack. Thompson led the Wildcats up to the KU 6-yard line, but couldn't find the scoreboard. KSU missed a 24-yard field goal try, turning the ball over to Kansas on downs.

Taking advantage of the failed special teams play, Daniels sparked up some chemistry with senior Kwamie Lassiter II. The pair connected twice to place the Jayhawks in KSU territory with 5:00 left in the third quarter.

Kansas scored its first touchdown of the game on a gutsy fourth-down call, as Daniels found Lassiter again who broke off a tackle for a 15-yard touchdown, chipping the KSU lead down to 28-10.

4Q:

The following drive for KSU extended into the fourth quarter, as the Wildcats pushed past some early resistance from the Kansas defense. Moving up to the Kansas 28 behind Thompson's arm, the Wildcats tacked on another touchdown to establish a firm 34-10 lead to start the fourth quarter.

After the score, Kansas' offense was able to find some traction behind Daniels and Neal, moving the sticks up to the KSU 12-yard line. Unable to find the yardage, a run from Neal on fourth down fell short and gave the Wildcats the ball back with 7:05 to play.

Kansas forced another KSU punt with 2:30 remaining, taking over control at the KSU 35-yard line following a 26-yard return from Lassiter. Despite the decent start to the drive, the Jayhawks turned the ball back over after an incomplete pass from Daniels on fourth down.

KSU followed up the stop with two short rushes to drain the remaining clock and secure the road win over Kansas.



More to come in our postgame coverage.