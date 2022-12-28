Memphis – A triple overtime thriller didn’t pan out for Kansas, falling to Arkansas 55-53 in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Wednesday.

Scoring 18 fourth-quarter points, the Jayhawks (6-7, 3-6 Big 12) made a late stand and forced the game into three overtimes and failed to convert a two-point conversion in the third overtime after managing two OT touchdowns, including a two-point conversion in the OT2.

Kansas managed 603 yards of total offense, with 554 coming through the air by quarterback Jalon Daniels. Daniels, earning Offensive Player of the Game honors, recovered from a poor first half that featured two first-quarter interceptions and finished the night completing 37 of 55 passes for five touchdowns.

The Razorbacks outpaced the Jayhawks on the ground, stacking 394 total rushing yards between six rushers – with quarterback K.J. Jefferson scrambling for a game-high 130 yards.

1Q:

Kansas won the opening coin toss and deferred possession to the second half.

Arkansas picked up consecutive first downs toward the KU 25-yard line after opening the game with little progress on the first drive of play. A third-down pass by quarterback KJ Jefferson intended for running back AJ Green fell incomplete, as the Razorbacks opted for a field goal.

The Jayhawks moved quickly on its opening drive, moving the sticks to the UA 44-yard line on a 24-yard connection from Daniels to receiver Luke Grimm. Daniels, moving left under pressure, fired a pass to running back Ky Thomas for a 29-yard touchdown reception.

Arkansas, trailing 7-3 early into the first quarter, managed just seven yards of offense on its second drive, but retrieved possession quickly off a KU punt and scored its first TD – a 59-yard catch by receiver Matt Landers – with 6:35 left in the first quarter. The Razorbacks scooped up a fumbled kickoff return by Kansas running back Sevion Morrison, picking up a fast score moments later.

Kansas, down 10, climbed back into scoring territory for a moment until UA cornerback Quincy McAdoo picked off Daniels for 17 yards to the UA 27-yard line. Arkansas took full advantage of the score, eating up 4:11 of the clock on its way to a short-yardage TD run by Jefferson. Kansas, trailing 24-7, started its next drive just before the end of the first quarter.

2Q:

Daniels threw a second interception, picked off by UA cornerback Dwight McGlothern, resulting in a first down for Arkansas at the UA 30-yard line. The KU defense forced Arkansas’ second punt of the game on the next drive, but the Jayhawks netted an empty drive and punted right back to Arkansas with 8:15 left in the second quarter.

Starting at its 22-yard line, Jefferson and running back Rashod Dubinion moved the Razorbacks up to the KU 30-yard line. Arkansas scored its first points of the second quarter on a 20-yard TD run by Green to capture a 31-7 lead with 5:02 left in the first half.

Kansas, looking for a spark, covered 75 yards on 10 plays through 3:44 of play toward its second score of the game – a 24-yard TD catch by tight end Mason Fairchild – cut down the Arkansas lead to 31-13, including a failed two-point try, with 1:18 left in the first half.

Kansas safety O.J. Burroughs, preventing a four-score deficit before halftime, picked off Jefferson just as Arkansas looked to punch in another score before the break. The stop resulted in a brief play by KU to drain the remaining clock.

3Q:

Kansas, opening the second half with possession, shot up to its 46-yard line on a first-down completion by Daniels to receiver Lawrence Arnold. The large chunk of yardage amounted to a third punt by the Jayhawks, placing Arkansas at its 20-yard line with 11:59 left in the third quarter.

Navigating 80 yards on 10 plays, Arkansas added to its lead, 38-13, on a short-yardage TD run by Dubinion. Kansas punted for a consecutive time back out with 8:43 left in the third quarter after managing just a single yard back on its ninth drive of the game. The KU defense managed a stop near midfield to retrieve possession, shaving off nearly three minutes of the clock.

A pair of large-yard catches by Grimm and Fairchild guided Kansas toward a short-yardage TD rush by Thomas, cutting Arkansas’ lead to 18 with 3:15 remaining in the third quarter. Kansas stopped the Razorbacks moments later, forcing a punt to place its offense back out.

With under two minutes to go in the third quarter, Kansas looked to grab another score when it advanced to the UA 37-yard line on a first-down catch by running back Torry Locklin.

4Q:

Arkansas held Kansas to a field goal try on fourth down, still leading the Jayhawks 38-23 with 14:07 remaining. Four plays totaling 15 yards, dissolving 3:10 of the fourth-quarter clock, resulted in Arkansas’ third consecutive punt to start Kansas out deep at its 16-yard line.

Unable to capitalize on the stop, Kansas went three-and-out and punted away to Arkansas’ 35-yard line with 9:49 left. The Razorbacks were stalled on a fourth consecutive drive and punted away possession back to the Jayhawks deep in KU territory, again.

Daniels moved the sticks for Kansas, finding receiver Tanaka Scott for a first down near midfield on the first play of the drive with 7:15 to go. Working up to the UA 21-yard line, Kansas missed out on a late scoring opportunity when a pass from Daniels intended for tight end Trevor Kardell was batted into the air and fell incomplete.

Arkansas’ Landers fumbled the ball near the KU 20-yard line and cornerback Cobee Bryant recovered the ball for Kansas with 2:43 left. Kansas scored after the fumble on a 10-yard connection between Daniels and receiver Douglas Emilien with 1:05 to go.

Kansas elected for the onside kick, recovered, and set up another touchdown – a 21-yard TD pass by Daniels to Grimm – with 0:41 left to go.