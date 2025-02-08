Quick Recap: Kansas falls to Kansas State in Manhattan

Kansas State's frontcourt duo gave the Jayhawks problems again, with David N'Guessan leading the Wildcats with 20 points. Coleman Hawkins added 12 while Dug McDaniel and Max Jones also scored in double-figures.

Hunter Dickinson led Kansas with 21 points on 8/16 shooting but did not provide a strong interior presence at times. KJ Adams scored in double-figures in the first half but scored just no points on one shot in the second half. Mayo took just two shots in the second half, finishing with 15 points.

Kansas continued to not show up in tough road environments, falling 81-73 to Kansas State in Bramlage Coliseum on Saturday. The Jayhawks turned it over 14 times and struggled to guard the Wildcats, who shot 50% from the floor and made 11 threes. Kansas State led essentially wire-to-wire, and Kansas fell to 3-5 in games away from Allen Fieldhouse this season.

First half

Kansas State jumped out to a 5-0 lead as Dug McDaniel knocked down his opening shot from outside. The Jayhawks quickly got their offense going with an 8-2 run powered by dunks from KJ Adams and Hunter Dickinson. Both offenses got off to strong starts from the floor, and the Wildcats held a slim 13-12 lead at the first media timeout.

Zeke Mayo and Max Jones traded threes as both teams knocked down shots at a high level. Adams continued to be an offensive factor, picking up two more buckets. The Wildcats got easy looks at the rim, executing ball screens well and leading 22-21.

Dajuan Harris picked up a third first-half foul, and the offense immediately turned it over without its floor general out there. Coleman Hawkins threw down a dunk as part of a 9-1 run to give the Wildcats a 29-22 lead.

The Jayhawks' offense hit a wall as the Wildcats continued to expose Kansas on the defensive end. Kansas State got a lot of easy looks at the rim, extending its lead to 40-29, and Bill Self called his second timeout of the half.

Kansas was held scoreless for over two minutes before building some momentum heading into the half. Mayo threw in a late shot clock bomb, and Flory Bidunga threw down a dunk to cut the deficit to six. However, David N'Guessan hit a contested two to give Kansas State a 44-36 lead heading into halftime.

Both teams shot over 50% from the floor, but eight points off turnovers made the difference in an eight-point halftime lead for Kansas State.

Second half

The Wildcats got hot from outside as they held a double-digit lead. Brendan Hausen, Dug McDaniel and Coleman Hawkins all knocked down threes while the Jayhawks looked timid on the offensive end. Kansas missed shots and turned it over as Kansas State led 61-47 with 13:36 to play.

Kansas traded baskets that it could not afford too, still trailing by double-digits at the under-12 timeout.

The Wildcats launched shots from downtown as they tried to extend their lead. Max Jones and Hausen made threes, and Hausen continued to launch from deep beyond the arc. AJ Storr made a pair of baskets, but Kansas still trailed by double-digits, 72-59.

The Jayhawks' offense turned it over three times as part of a scoring drought spanning over three minutes. They trailed by 15 with 5:13 to play.

Kansas State went on a drought of over three minutes, but Kansas couldn't cut deep into the deficit.

McDaniel wasn't stopped on a drive to the basket, then Hausen hit a three to put the lead back at 15 and put the nail in the coffin. Kansas cut it to under 10 late, but Hawkins threw up a lob to N'Guessan to add a late highlight.