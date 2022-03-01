Quick Recap: Kansas falls to TCU,74-64

No. 6 Kansas (23-6, 12-4 Big 12) dropped its second-straight matchup Tuesday night against TCU, falling 74-64 in the first of a two-game series with the Horned Frogs.

Senior Ochai Agbaji and redshirt sophomore Jalen Wilson led the scoring for the Jayhawks with 13 points each. Kansas, holistically, shot 37% (22-59) from the field against TCU.

First Half (Kansas 35, TCU 34)

The Jayhawks countered a sluggish start against the Horned Frogs, leading by as much as 6 points (15-9) after some three-point chemistry from Agbaji and Wilson.

But transition issues arose for Kansas with 12:00 to go in the first, as sophomore Mike Miles (19) burned KU down the floor and kept biting at the defense's heels.

TCU kept things tight towards the break, but the Jayhawks caught a break before halftime on back-to-back three-pointers from both Agbaji and super senior Jalen Coleman-Lands to keep Kansas out front 35-34 at halftime.

Second Half (Kansas 64, TCU 74)

TCU re-established itself in the second half, jumping ahead on a quick 6-0 offensive burst less than 3:00 back onto the floor.

Kansas stayed within reach, as both David McCormack (11) and Joseph Yesufu (4) stepped up in their roles midway through the second. Super senior Remy Martin even found points down the stretch, hitting a quick jumper to place the Jayhawks within 5 (54-49) with 9:02 to go.

Late success from the perimeter gave Kansas an opportunity to make one final push, but even three 3s from Agbaji, Coleman-Lands, and junior Christian Braun wasn't enough to stop the Horned Frogs in the final 0:46.

Ahead by 4, TCU pulled away from Kansas in crunch time, as junior Damion Baugh hit 6 consecutive free-throws to help the Horned Frogs secure the win at home.

We will have much more to come in our postgame coverage.